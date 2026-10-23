Congress Slams Centre Over ITBP Chief's Remarks On China Border Standoff

Political Firestorm Over China Border Situation

A massive political firestorm erupted on Friday after the Congress launched a scathing offensive against the Central government over reported remarks by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapoor regarding continuing face-offs with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving "calibrated concessions" and maintaining a "deafening silence" on border security, the principal opposition party demanded that the government take the nation into confidence.

Government Response and Diplomatic Engagement

Amid mounting political heat, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified the government's position on the India-China border situation. Responding to questions regarding the ITBP Director General's reported remarks, the MEA spokesperson said, "Insofar as the specifics are concerned, I would refer you to the Ministry of Defence. As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns."

Underlining the ongoing diplomatic engagement, the MEA added, "Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management. I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations."

Opposition Charges Against the Centre

The government's clarification came after the Opposition benches, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leading the charge and asserting that "enough clean chits" had been given to Beijing. Taking to X, Kharge posed three pointed questions to Prime Minister Modi on national security, economic dependence, and diplomatic outcomes. "The ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply alarming. After Doklam and Galwan, is another serious confrontation unfolding? Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August. Yet, even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha–Damai, reportedly just 180 km away, confrontations continue. Has India's patrolling access been compromised?" Kharge asked, adding that national security demands accountability rather than "diplomatic photo opportunities and Hugplomacy."

The Congress president also targeted the Centre over the burgeoning trade deficit with Beijing, saying, "Since the Galwan sacrifice of 20 Indian Army bravehearts (FY2020–21), Chinese imports have surged 102%, while India's trade deficit with China has ballooned 155% to $112.16 billion... Has Make in India become Import from China?"

Broader Strategic and Economic Concerns

Echoing these concerns, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also alleged that India had lost access to traditional patrolling points in Arunachal Pradesh, drawing parallels with eastern Ladakh. "While the self-styled Vishwaguru's calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded-and rightly so-its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment," Ramesh posted on X.

Ramesh further flagged broader strategic concerns, citing China's renaming of locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the construction of a massive 60,000-MW dam on the Brahmaputra, warning that it poses an existential threat to India's ecological and water security.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the government of "surrendering India's interests" out of fear of Beijing. "What did we get? Can we patrol the points today where we used to patrol before April 2020, or not? In exchange for all this, shouldn't you have taken something? Or did you just accept that you will do whatever China wants because you are afraid?" Khera asked, questioning the easing of visa curbs for Chinese personnel and the removal of investment restrictions under Press Note 3.

Referring to videos from border villages in Arunachal Pradesh, Khera added, "Every day you hear that China has entered Arunachal; local rural people are making emotional appeals on social media... Tell the DG of ITBP that everything is normal. Tell those 20 families whose people were martyred that everything is normal."

Weighing in on the timeline of the revelations, Congress MP Jebi Mather questioned why the nation was kept uninformed for months. "The ITBP Director General has made a very strong revelation... but the fact is he is saying this has been happening since July, which means we are in October and now it took for the nation to know about this when an ITBP Director General revealed it. We have not heard anything about this from our Prime Minister. We have not heard anything about this from our Home Minister," Mather said.

Wider Political Criticism

The issue resonated across the wider political spectrum, with leaders from other opposition parties also questioning the government's approach. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded that the top security brass answer for the persistent disconnect between diplomatic rhetoric and border realities. Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "It is the responsibility of the country's Home Minister, Defence Minister, and Minister of External Affairs to provide an answer. On one hand, we keep talking about trying to normalize relations with China-implying that all is well-yet, on the other hand, there is a persistent pattern of such statements being made, time and again. Given that this concerns the nation's security, its sensitive interests, and the national interest, those responsible must be held accountable.”

Taking a broader diplomatic view, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja urged Prime Minister Modi to refrain from targeting political opponents and instead focus on critical national security matters. "Prime Minister Modi should realise he is the Prime Minister of India. Instead of resorting to cheap rhetoric against opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, he must speak on the real issues facing the country today," Raja said. He expressed confidence in diplomatic channels, adding, "Both are neighbouring countries with cooperation in multiple fields. Whatever the disputes which appear, both countries have that maturity, have their experience to sort out, resolve through dialogue."

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke also criticised the central government over security priorities, alleging that national security is being compromised by deploying forces to suppress internal protests rather than safeguarding the country's borders. "Yeah, because forces that should be protecting our borders are being deployed to stop citizens from protesting. Modi is putting national security at risk by using security forces against his own countrymen. The priority should be securing our borders, not deploying forces to turn Delhi into a fortress to suppress peaceful citizen protests," Dipke posted on X. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)