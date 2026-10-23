WATCH: Australian TV Reporter Jumps Into Action In Full Suit To Pull Driver From Sinking Truck, Video Goes Viral

In what was known as a heroic and pulse-pounding moment caught on camera, Australian TV reporter Will Murray set aside his mic and jumped into action to help save the life of a pickup truck driver in Morayfield, Queensland,

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Will Murray, working for ABC and a courageous bystander, jumped in to rescue the driver after his vehicle plunged into deep floodwaters and began sinking rapidly. The reporter was in his full suit when he noticed the vehicle losing traction and submerging into the rapidly rising waters.

As Queensland witnessed severe flash flooding across the region, the sudden influx of water turned local roads into treacherous traps for unsuspecting motorists, making it nearly impossible for the trapped driver to escape on his own.

Also Read:Viral Video: Giant Wave Hits Spain News Crew Live On Air! (WATCH)

How Did the Rescue Effort Take Place?

The Morayfield region of Queensland was slammed by torrential rainfall, leaving creeks overflowing and low-lying roads completely inundated within minutes. The Australian TV reporter Will Murray was covering the severe weather conditions on location when he spotted the pickup truck and its driver stranded in the middle of a flooded passage.

Sensing that the driver was trapped and unable to force open the vehicle doors against the heavy water pressure, Murray made a split-second decision to intervene. Ignoring his broadcast gear and formal attire, the 7News reporter jumped in to rescue the trapped driver, wading into the chest-deep water alongside the bystander.

Working against a strong, fast-moving current, Murray and the bystander reached the vehicle as it drifted downstream. Fearing the doors would remain jammed under the intense water pressure, the Australian reporter climbed backward and opened the rear passenger door, allowing the trapped driver to climb out to safety.

WATCH: A TV reporter dives into raging floodwaters to save a driver trapped inside a sinking SUV, pulling the person to safety just moments before the vehicle disappears underwater.

ABC journalist Will Murray and another bystander swim toward the vehicle in Morayfield, Australia, first attempting to smash the rear windshield before managing to open a side door and get the driver out.

The dramatic rescue comes as nearly 7 inches of rain trigger flooding and warnings across the area.

- Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026

Will Murray and the bystander worked in tandem to ensure the safety of the pickup truck driver, wading through the deep water back toward dry ground. After being pulled out of the vehicle, the motorist hugged Murray before emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the pair's rapid heroics. The situation was such that the driver could have risked being trapped underwater as the vehicle rapidly filled with floodwaters.

Social Media Reacts to Journalist's Split-Second Bravery

The viral video of Australian TV reporter Will Murray and a bystander rescuing a trapped driver on a flooded road triggered a wave of reactions across social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with thousands praising the pair's heroic efforts and split-second bravery.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised Murray and the bystander for risking their own safety to rescue the trapped driver, with several calling them heroes and applauding the reporter for prioritising a life over his reporting duties.

Another section of users also highlighted the dangers of entering fast-moving floodwaters, noting that the strong current could have put both rescuers at risk. Some called Murray a hero for going from reporting the incident to becoming part of the rescue, while others praised the bystander for stepping up to rescue the driver.

@nypost What an absolute boss.

- Milis (@miswojo1) October 23, 2026

@ABC This is incredible and brave and all but why did bro take off his drawers?

For real...

- BurntToast (@BurntToastAge) October 22, 2026

@ABC Absolute heroes, that car was sinking fast and the driver was trapped inside. Don't underestimate their bravery.

- Sue Sara (@suejsara) October 23, 2026

@ABC Heroes take action

- Anthony (@ant4purpose) October 22, 2026

@ABC People who step forward are truly amazing

- Peachy Vibes (@HeatherPerry82) October 22, 2026

This is incredible. Crazy how quick that car went under.

- Guzman Wye Gomez (@jwyeNFL) October 23, 2026

From reporting a story to being the story. Sheer guts!

- P Sharma (@ParmendraSharma) October 23, 2026

@FoxNews dude went from reporting the story to being the story... as a diver I can tell ya moving floodwater is no joke, that current will humble anybody... massive respect

- Ron (@Nes218) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews Say what you want about the media, but that man went into a flood for someone he never met. Respect.

- Michael Justus (@mjustus) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews Wow, that is truly courageous!

Will Murray deserves a Not many people would jump in the water for a stranger!

- ChristyFromTO (@Christy_fromTO) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews Real courage is stepping up when someone's life is on the line. ❤️ Will Murray and that brave bystander risked their own lives to save a stranger. Heroes don't always wear uniforms sometimes they simply refuse to look away. ‍♂️

- Capt. Thomas madsen (@maeveduvalworld) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews I admire him for his brave act, at this moment, he is not just a member of the media, but a hero

- Caroline (@Hoops_112) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews Finally something worthwhile from a reporter

- MHope (@justMichelleHi) October 22, 2026

@FoxNews That took serious courage. Diving into floodwater to pull a stranger out is the kind of heroism we should celebrate more.

- C H (@TheCyberHouse) October 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Australian TV reporter Will Murray urged motorists not to drive through floodwaters, warning that the incident showed how quickly a seemingly passable road could become life-threatening.

He said he was relieved everyone was safe after he and bystander Daniel Hainey pulled the trapped driver from the sinking vehicle.

Also Read:2 Friends Killed as Scooter Falls Under Bus, Dashcam Captures Horrific Kottayam Accident