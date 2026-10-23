Cyclone Alert: Big Cyclone Threat Looms Over Andhra Pradesh For Next 5 Days

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain warned that a Bay of Bengal low-pressure system will form a cyclone by Monday, heading toward North Andhra and South Odisha coasts. Heavy to extremely heavy rains will hit Coastal Andhra from October 27-28.

Prakhar Jain stated that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwest and will strengthen soon. The system will turn into a depression by Saturday and a deep depression by Sunday. The weather system will finally become a full cyclone over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday. The cyclone will then move towards the North Andhra and South Odisha coasts over the next two days. The rain and wind intensity will depend on the cyclone's exact movement.

The low-pressure system will bring light to moderate rains across several parts of the state on Saturday, October 24. Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts, along with the Rayalaseema region, will receive rainfall.

The weather department expects rains in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, and Prakasam districts on Sunday, October 25. Rayalaseema districts will also see scattered light to moderate rains.

Rayalaseema will get light rains on Monday, October 26. Coastal Andhra will see heavier rains in the following days based on the cyclone's path and intensity.

North Andhra and Coastal Andhra districts will face heavy rains on Tuesday, October 27. Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts will experience extremely heavy rainfall in some areas. Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, and Krishna districts will get heavy to very heavy rains. NTR, Guntur, and Bapatla districts will also see heavy rains.

The APSDMA warned that extremely heavy rains will continue on Wednesday, October 28. Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, and West Godavari districts will see extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places. Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, NTR, and Krishna districts will receive heavy to very heavy rains. Guntur and Bapatla districts will get heavy rains.

Officials have strictly instructed fishermen at sea to return to the coast immediately. Coastal areas will witness strong gale winds, making the sea very dangerous. Farmers in heavy rain districts must take advance precautions to protect their crops and agricultural work.

Meanwhile, several areas recorded heavy rainfall until 5 PM on Friday. Dudekonda in Kurnool district recorded the highest rainfall at 68 mm. Devanakonda saw 52.1 mm, Sanjamala in Nandyal got 41.99 mm, Laddagiri in Kurnool received 40.5 mm, Molagavalli got 39.6 mm, and Orvakal recorded 39.2 mm. Ramapuram in Nandyal saw 35.5 mm, Buchinaidu Kandriga in Tirupati got 35.2 mm, Chilakaluripet in Palnadu received 35.1 mm, and Uppamaguluru in Prakasam recorded 34.5 mm.

Citizens can contact the State Emergency Operation Centre for emergency help and weather updates during the cyclone. The disaster management authority has provided toll-free numbers 112, 1070, and 18004250101 for public assistance.