Death Toll Reaches Five In Siwan Illegal Firecracker Unit Explosion

Investigation Into Fatal Firecracker Explosion

The death toll in the illegal firecracker manufacturing explosion in Alampur village of Bihar's Siwan district has risen to five, Siwan Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said on Friday. "Based on the assessment by the medical team, the Civil Surgeon has confirmed that 5 dead bodies have been recovered. According to villagers, 3 individuals-a young girl and 2 women... It is said that there were 7 to 8 members in the house, 5 of whom have been confirmed dead. 2-3 were outside the house...," Siwan SP Bharat Soni told the media.

Forensic Analysis and Search Operations

Current Site Status

He further said a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has arrived at the scene; the fire has been completely extinguished, and a thorough search of the entire house is underway. "A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team is also present, and drones have been deployed to survey the area. We are registering an FIR, and the investigation will reveal the actual cause of the incident. The Civil Surgeon's team suspects that there may be another body in the debris," Siwan SP said, adding that "The Civil Surgeon's team suspects that there may be another body in the debris... We are attempting to locate the 3 individuals went out..."

Police Action and Suspensions

Taking note of the incident, the Superintendent of Police, Siwan, ordered the formation of a special police team under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Maharajganj, to investigate the matter. The station house officer of Jamo Bazar police station and local chowkidar Chandrika Manjhi have been suspended with immediate effect over alleged negligence at the police station level. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)