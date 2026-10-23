Scotland First Minister John Swinney Visits Gujarat Biotechnology Hub

Strengthening Educational and Research Ties

Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney, who is on a visit to Gujarat, visited Gujarat Biotechnology University in Gandhinagar. During the visit, he discussed the partnership between Gujarat Biotechnology University and the University of Edinburgh. He also interacted with students and held detailed discussions on collaboration in education, research and life sciences. Swinney, an alumnus of the University of Edinburgh, shared experiences from his college days with the students.

Swinney said that the Scottish delegation's visit to India was highly significant, reflecting Scotland's strong commitment to further strengthening economic, educational and cultural ties between Scotland and India. He noted that the exchange of knowledge and research expertise between universities in the two countries was enriching scientific research aimed at addressing complex global challenges, including cancer. Such collaboration, he said, would lay the foundation for stronger relations in the future.

Future Cooperation and Bilateral Initiatives

Referring to the successful hosting of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Swinney said that the Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Gujarat in 2030 would create a new bridge between the two countries in the fields of culture and sports. He also emphasised the potential for mutual cooperation in clean energy, wind power and efforts to combat climate change, particularly in view of Gujarat's extensive coastline.

Delegation and Key Attendees

During the visit, Professor Rakesh Rawal, Director-in-Charge of Gujarat Biotechnology University, Dean (Academics) and Head of Medical Biotechnology, and Steve Hickling, British Deputy High Commissioner for Gujarat and Rajasthan, representing the UK Government, were present. John Webster, Principal Private Secretary to Scotland's First Minister, and Ross Ingebritsen, Senior Special Adviser to the First Minister, Head of Communications and Official Spokesperson for the Scottish Government, also attended the visit. Discussions focused on further strengthening relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)