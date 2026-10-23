CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Challenges BJP Claims Over 2027 Assembly Victory

CM Sukhu Challenges BJP Electoral Claims

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday challenged the BJP's claims of returning to power with a two-thirds majority in the 2027 Assembly elections, saying the people of the state would decide the outcome. Addressing a press conference in Shimla, CM Sukhu alleged that the opposition party was divided into five factions and that its public claims of electoral success were aimed at strengthening internal groups and preventing further defections.

Responding to the BJP's projections for the next Assembly election, Sukhu said the final verdict would be determined by voters in 2027. "Let them say whatever they want. The people will decide. I do not have to decide the outcome. When the results come in 2027, the people will give their verdict, and that will show what we have done," the Chief Minister said.

Internal Dynamics and Political Strategy

Sukhu alleged that the BJP's statements about securing a two-thirds majority were intended to encourage its different factions and prevent legislators from moving between groups. "The BJP is divided into five factions. Some of its MLAs are shifting from one group to another, and these statements are being made to stop them," he said.

He further claimed that the BJP's internal surveys indicated that it could lose seats in the next Assembly election. "I have said that 16 of the BJP's 28 MLAs will not win the next election and that the party will secure fewer seats than it did last time. These claims are being made to boost the morale of different groups within the party," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that some BJP leaders were seeking to strengthen their own positions, while another faction wanted to replace Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. He said he did not attach much importance to Thakur's daily statements, alleging that they were intended to demonstrate political activity to the BJP's central leadership.

Financial Management and Fiscal Reforms

Sukhu also defended his government's financial management, saying Himachal Pradesh had inherited a substantial debt burden and outstanding liabilities, while losing important sources of revenue and central assistance. He said the state's debt stood at Rs 76,633 crore when his government took office in 2023, with additional liabilities of around Rs 10,000 crore. The Chief Minister said the government had subsequently borrowed money to meet its commitments, while also pursuing reforms to improve revenue and reduce expenditure.

According to figures cited by Sukhu, the previous BJP government raised loans totalling Rs 43,261 crore between 2017-18 and 2022-23. The current government, he said, had raised Rs 37,781 crore between 2023-24 and October 22, 2026. The figures cited by the Chief Minister included borrowings from the open market, NABARD and other sources. The comparison covers different periods and does not, by itself, establish the overall change in the state's fiscal position.

Challenges Post-Grant Discontinuation

Sukhu said the government had faced additional pressure after the discontinuation of GST compensation and the withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant. He said the state had earlier received annual RDG support ranging from around Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore, but the 16th Finance Commission had discontinued the grant. "How do you run a treasury when 40 per cent of its resources are taken away? We faced a major challenge when the RDG was discontinued, and we were preparing the budget," he said.

The Chief Minister said the state's budget had been reduced from around Rs 58,900 crore in 2025-26 to approximately Rs 54,000 crore, reflecting the financial constraints faced by the government. He said the administration had responded through fiscal discipline, measures to curb alleged corruption and efforts to generate additional revenue.

Revenue Generation Initiatives

Sukhu referred to the Wildflower Hall case, liquor-vend auctions and a royalty-related dispute as examples of the government's efforts to secure additional revenue. He said the government had recovered Rs 401 crore in connection with Wildflower Hall and was receiving around Rs 1.70 crore in monthly rent. He also claimed that auctioning liquor vends had generated around Rs 400 crore in additional revenue compared with the earlier renewal system. Referring to a royalty dispute involving JSW, Sukhu said the government had pursued the case and secured a recovery of around Rs 150 crore. He argued that the additional revenue had helped the government meet its commitments to employees and pensioners.

Commitment to Social Security and Welfare

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would continue implementing the Old Pension Scheme, saying the decision was based on social security rather than electoral calculations. He said the government had cleared pension arrears for Class IV employees and substantially paid arrears to other categories of employees. Sukhu also defended the recent announcement of a 5 per cent dearness allowance instalment for government employees and an additional Rs 10,000 payment for Class IV employees. He said the government was committed to protecting employee interests despite the state's financial difficulties.

"Any government does not take decisions to trouble employees, farmers, horticulturists or young people. We have to work for the welfare of the people, and we have continued to move towards self-reliance despite the challenges," he said. The Chief Minister said the government would continue to pursue financial reforms and development initiatives, adding that its performance would ultimately be judged by voters in the 2027 Assembly elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)