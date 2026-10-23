Your Medicare Plan Premium Stayed At $0 - These 5 Costs Could Still Rise In 2027

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A $0 Medicare Advantage premium does not guarantee free medical care. Prescription deductibles, doctor copays, out-of-pocket limits, and supplemental benefits can all affect your total healthcare spending in 2027 – Shutterstock

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A $0 Medicare Advantage premium can look like a small victory in a household budget. Then a prescription refill costs more, a specialist visit carries a bigger copay, or a hospital stay leaves a bill nobody expected. The monthly premium stayed exactly where it was. The cost of using the insurance did not necessarily follow suit.

For 2027, Medicare beneficiaries have a few specific numbers worth watching, including a higher prescription drug deductible and a higher ceiling on certain out-of-pocket expenses. Individual Medicare Advantage plans can also change their cost-sharing rules and extra benefits from year to year. A $0 premium means the plan charges no additional monthly premium, not that medical care costs nothing.

1. Prescription Drug Deductibles Are Going Up

Prescription coverage offers one of the clearest examples of how insurance can stay affordable on paper while becoming more expensive at the pharmacy.

In 2027, Medicare Part D plans can charge a deductible of up to $700, compared with $615 in 202 6. Some plans have no deductible, and others set a lower amount. The actual figure depends on the plan, but the federal maximum is rising.

Consider someone who fills several maintenance prescriptions each month. If their plan has a deductible, they may need to pay more toward covered medications before the plan begins sharing those costs. A medication that previously fit comfortably into the monthly budget could suddenly demand more cash early in the year.

The timing can make this especially annoying. Prescription costs often arrive alongside routine bills, not neatly spaced out for convenience. Anyone comparing plans should check the deductible, each medication's price, and the pharmacy network. A $0 premium loses some appeal if the prescriptions that matter most become more expensive.

2. The Prescription Drug Spending Cap Will Also Rise

Medicare's prescription drug protections include an annual limit on out-of-pocket spending for covered Part D drugs. That limit increases from $2,100 in 2026 to $2,400 in 2027. This change deserves a closer look because a higher cap is not an improvement for every household. It gives people with substantial prescription expenses a higher threshold to reach before the plan's catastrophic coverage stage begins. Once beneficiaries reach that stage, Medicare Part D rules generally eliminate their cost-sharing for covered Part D drugs for the remainder of the year.

For someone taking expensive specialty medication, the difference could mean paying more out of pocket before receiving that protection. Someone who spends very little on prescriptions may never approach either limit.

The cap also does not mean every medication qualifies. The rules apply to covered Part D drugs, and certain payments count differently from others. Check the plan's formulary, which lists covered medications, along with any restrictions or preferred pharmacy requirements. A spending ceiling helps, but it does not turn every prescription into a freebie.

3. Your Medical Out-of-Pocket Limit Could Be Higher

Medicare Advantage plans must set a yearly limit on what members pay for covered Part A and Part B services. After members reach that limit, the plan pays the full cost of covered services for the rest of the year.

For 2027, the federal maximum for in-network out-of-pocket costs rises to $9,850, up from $9,250 in 2026. Plans can set lower limits, so this does not mean every member will face the higher amount. The difference becomes painfully relevant during an expensive medical year. A person who needs surgery, rehabilitation, and repeated specialist appointments could accumulate copays quickly. A higher plan limit potentially means paying more before reaching that annual protection.

Check your plan's actual limit rather than assuming the federal maximum applies. Also, remember that this protection generally covers eligible medical services, not every expense associated with healthcare. Premiums, prescription drug costs, and services the plan does not cover follow different rules.

4. Doctor Visits and Hospital Care May Cost More

A $0 monthly premium does not lock in the same price for every appointment. Medicare Advantage insurers set many of their own copayments, deductibles, and coinsurance amounts within Medicare's rules. Those charges can change each January.

Look closely at specialist visits, diagnostic imaging, outpatient surgery, emergency care, and hospital admissions. A modest increase in one copay might barely register. Several increases across services used regularly can add up to a meaningful annual expense.

Consider someone who sees a specialist every few weeks. Even a small increase per appointment becomes noticeable over a full year. Someone else might rarely visit a doctor but face higher costs after an unexpected hospital admission. The cheapest plan on paper may not be the cheapest plan for either person.

Your plan's Annual Notice of Change should spell out revised costs for the upcoming year. Compare those figures with the services you actually use, not just the attractive premium displayed in an advertisement.

5. Dental, Vision, and Other Extras Could Shrink

Many Medicare Advantage plans advertise benefits beyond traditional Medicare coverage, including dental allowances, routine vision services, hearing benefits, and over-the-counter product allowances. These extras can make a plan feel like a particularly good deal. However, insurers can change covered benefits, allowances, provider arrangements, and eligibility rules from year to year. A benefit that looks generous in one plan year may offer less value in the next.

Dental coverage deserves special attention. An advertised allowance may come with annual limits, covered-service restrictions, or network requirements. A smaller allowance could leave you paying more for a crown or other expensive treatment. The same principle applies to hearing aids and other benefits with coverage limits.

Check the actual benefit details instead of relying on a headline dollar amount. A generous-looking allowance does little good if your preferred dentist does not participate or your planned treatment falls outside the coverage rules.

Give Your 2027 Plan a Proper Price Check

Start with the Annual Notice of Change your insurer sends each fall. Compare the old and new costs, then check the prescriptions, doctors, hospitals, and extra benefits that matter most to your household. Medicare's official plan comparison tool at Medicare can help you evaluate available options during Open Enrollment. Additionally, using a service like Chapter can help you narrow down the plan that is perfect for you.

One more reminder: a $0 Medicare Advantage premium does not eliminate your regular Medicare Part B premium. Most beneficiaries must continue paying it, although some plans help cover part of that expense.

A familiar plan may still be your best choice for 2027. Just make sure its familiar price tag reflects what you'll actually pay for care, not merely what you'll pay to keep the coverage.

Has your Medicare plan changed its costs or extra benefits for next year? Which expense would make you consider switching plans?