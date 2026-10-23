Your Company's Old Data Could Be Worth Money - Here's Why AI Firms Want It

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A company's old records may hold commercial value for AI developers, but data quality, privacy protections, and licensing terms can determine whether an opportunity makes sense – Shutterstock

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A spreadsheet nobody has opened since 2019 might contain something an artificial intelligence company wants badly: useful information that helps its software do a better job. Businesses have spent years accumulating sales records, customer service transcripts, product descriptions, internal reports, and other digital leftovers. Now, some of that information could have commercial value beyond its original purpose.

That doesn't mean every dusty folder deserves a price tag. AI companies need data that helps them develop, train, evaluate, or improve their systems, and the usefulness depends on what those records contain. A pile of duplicate invoices won't necessarily excite anyone. A carefully maintained collection of industry-specific records might be a different story.

For business owners, this creates an intriguing possibility. Information that once served an ordinary operational purpose could become an additional asset. But before anyone starts eyeing the company archive as a potential payday, a few details deserve attention.

The Most Valuable Data Often Looks Boring

AI developers need more than polished articles and public websites. They also need examples of how people actually perform complicated tasks, make decisions, and solve problems at work. Internal business records can provide that missing context.

Consider a plumbing company that has handled thousands of service calls. Its records might show how dispatchers schedule emergency repairs, how technicians diagnose recurring problems, and how managers estimate labor costs. A restaurant supplier might have years of inventory records, delivery exceptions, and purchasing histories. Neither collection looks glamorous, but both could help an AI system learn patterns associated with real business operations.

The appeal goes beyond spreadsheets. Depending on the buyer's needs, useful material might include customer support tickets, internal documentation, project histories, software code, or work-related messages. Records that capture how a task unfolds can offer more practical information than a document describing the ideal process.

Age alone doesn't determine value, either. Older records might contain outdated prices or obsolete procedures, but they could also document unusual situations that newer files miss. A buyer may prefer a consistent, well-organized archive over a newer collection full of gaps and duplicates.

Why AI Companies Want a Peek Behind the Office Door

AI systems need examples to learn patterns and improve their performance. For business applications, those examples become more useful when they reflect actual working conditions rather than tidy demonstrations prepared for a sales presentation.

A public FAQ might explain a company's return policy. Its internal records could show how staff handle a damaged shipment, interpret an unclear request, check an exception, and decide whether to issue a refund. Those records can reveal the messy middle between a written rule and a real decision. That is especially relevant as developers build AI tools for office work. A system that helps with customer service, accounting workflows, scheduling, or software development needs relevant examples of those activities. Company records may supply details that generic internet content lacks.

The market has begun producing tangible examples. In 2026, Google agreed to pay $10 million for Spirit Airlines' internal data and custom software following the airline's bankruptcy. The reported deal excluded personal customer and credit card information. It illustrates how corporate records can attract interest beyond their original business purpose. It's important to remember that a high-profile transaction doesn't mean a neighborhood retailer can expect millions for old sales reports. Buyers assess each collection based on its usefulness, quality, permissions, and fit with their needs.

Still, the underlying idea is straightforward: the work a company has already documented may help someone build better software. Records that once helped managers run a business could serve another purpose, provided the company has the right to share them.

Getting Paid Doesn't Always Mean Selling Everything

Businesses exploring this market should pay attention to the difference between selling data and licensing it. An outright sale can transfer specified rights or ownership, depending on the agreement. A license generally grants permission to use particular material under defined conditions.

That second arrangement can appeal to a business that wants compensation without giving up every future use of its records. However, a license does not automatically protect the company's interests. The contract determines what the buyer can do, how long the permission lasts, whether other buyers can access the same material, and what restrictions apply.

A business should also establish whether a deal covers AI training, product testing, internal research, or another purpose. Those uses aren't interchangeable. Permission to evaluate a system doesn't necessarily authorize a buyer to incorporate the same records into training data or distribute them elsewhere.

Businesses researching potential opportunities can explore Mode's company data partnership referral program. It invites people to introduce qualifying companies and advertises rewards for successful partnerships. The program lists employee-count thresholds that vary by industry, and its terms make clear that joining alone doesn't earn a reward. That makes it a potential starting point for exploring the market, not a promise that any company's records will qualify or generate income.

The Privacy Problem Hiding in the Spreadsheet

A company's records can contain valuable business information alongside details that should never leave its systems. Customer names, employee conversations, account numbers, confidential contracts, and proprietary pricing can turn an attractive dataset into a serious liability.

Removing names doesn't necessarily solve the problem. A record might still identify someone through a combination of dates, locations, job titles, or unusual circumstances. Businesses need to consider whether someone could reconnect supposedly anonymous information to a real person.

The Federal Trade Commission has warned AI companies against violating privacy commitments or using customer information for undisclosed purposes. Existing consumer protection laws still apply to AI-related business practices. Companies therefore need to examine their privacy promises and contractual obligations before sharing customer or employee information.

Before pursuing a deal, businesses should review what their records contain, who owns the information, and which agreements restrict its use. Customer contracts, employee confidentiality terms, industry requirements, and internal security policies may all affect what a company can share. Sensitive records may require professional legal review or careful redaction before any transfer.

Security also matters during the handoff. A prospective buyer should explain how it receives, stores, protects, and uses the information. Business owners should resist sending complete database exports simply because someone expresses interest. A legitimate opportunity deserves a controlled process, not an impromptu data dump.

How to Explore the Opportunity Without Getting Burned

Start with an inventory of existing records rather than immediately contacting buyers. Look at documentation, project histories, support tickets, operational reports, and other collections that reflect actual business activity. Note their approximate size, date range, consistency, and any obvious gaps.

Next, separate potentially useful business information from sensitive material. A collection of equipment maintenance records may offer a clearer starting point than years of employee emails. The latter could contain personal conversations, confidential negotiations, or information about customers who never agreed to broader use.

Then investigate prospective partners and their terms. Ask what types of records they accept, how they determine eligibility, what rights they request, and when payment occurs. Clarify whether a proposed figure represents a firm offer, an estimated range, or a payment that depends on later approval.

Most importantly, don't confuse interest with guaranteed income. A buyer may reject a dataset, request substantial preparation, or offer terms that don't justify the work. The company should weigh the potential payment against cleanup costs, legal review, security concerns, and the value of keeping its information private.

Yesterday's Paperwork Could Become Tomorrow's Business Asset

Companies don't need to treat every archived file as a hidden fortune. They do, however, have a reason to reconsider how they value the information accumulated through years of ordinary work. Records that once helped employees solve problems may also help AI developers build systems that handle those problems.

The smartest starting point isn't a sales pitch or a promise of easy money. It's a careful look at what the business has, what makes those records useful, and whether the company can share them responsibly. Some archives may attract interest, while others will never justify the effort.

Would your business consider licensing old records to an AI company, or would privacy concerns keep that data off the market?