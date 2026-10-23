People Are Using Their Stuff Until It Wears Out Again - Why Did That Ever Stop Being Normal?

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) For years, replacing a usable phone, couch, jacket, or appliance could feel routine. Now more households are asking a simpler question before buying: Does the thing I own still work? That shift is making it normal again to use things longer, whether that means repairing a dryer or keeping last year's phone.

Tighter budgets are part of the story, but so is frustration with disposable products and endless upgrades. What once looked old-fashioned is starting to look financially sensible.

Why Keeping Things Longer Is Making A Comeback

The economic backdrop matters because consumers have less room for purchases that add little value. Deloitte forecasts inflation-adjusted U.S. consumer spending growth will slow from 2.6% in 2025 to 1.6% in 2026, while durable-goods spending growth is expected to fall from 3.9% to 1.5%. When money feels tighter, replacing a $900 phone simply because a newer model exists becomes harder to justify.

A family that skips a $1,000 phone upgrade and pays $100 for a battery replacement instead keeps roughly $900 for other priorities. Choosing to use things longer can function like a household budget cut without sacrificing something useful.

We Were Trained To See“New” As Better

The habit of replacing usable possessions did not emerge from nowhere. A 2025 Telecommunications Policy study found that fashion trends and novelty appeal can drive earlier smartphone replacement, while repair-minded consumers are less likely to replace phones because of physical wear.

Frequent launches, trade-ins, changing styles, and software limitations can create a feeling that“old” means inadequate even when a product works. That helps explain why replacement became disconnected from whether an item had actually reached the end of its useful life. Using things longer becomes easier once shoppers separate an actual need from the feeling that an upgrade is overdue.

Secondhand Growth Shows The Mindset Is Spreading

The strongest evidence may be visible in what people buy, not just what they say. ThredUp's 2026 Resale Report says the U.S. secondhand apparel market grew nearly four times faster than broader clothing retail in 2025, while the global secondhand apparel market is projected to reach $393 billion by 2030. That does not prove every shopper is becoming a minimalist, but it shows used goods are competing more seriously with new ones. A coat with years of wear left still has economic value, whether it stays with its original owner or changes hands. The resale boom rewards the same principle behind choosing to use things longer: useful life has value.

The Hidden Problem Is That Some Stuff Is Hard To Keep

There is one catch: consumers cannot use things longer if manufacturers make repair impractical. iFixit says repairability depends on access to replacement parts, tools, service documentation, and necessary software, not merely whether a product can be opened. Its current scoring system gives 80% of a product's repairability score to repair-friendly design, with additional weight for manuals and parts availability.

A cheap product can therefore become expensive if one failed component turns the entire item into trash. Before buying electronics or appliances, check whether batteries, filters, seals, screens, and other failure-prone parts can actually be replaced.

Repair Still Has To Make Financial Sense

Keeping everything forever is not automatically smart, especially when repair costs approach replacement costs or safety is involved. Consumer Reports says its 2026 dryer guidance found median professional repair costs of $116 to $200 for gas dryers and $118 to $188 for electric dryers, depending on price tier. That can be far less than replacement, but repeated breakdowns can quickly change the calculation. Age matters too, because paying for one repair on an otherwise dependable appliance is different from repeatedly fixing something near the end of its useful life. To use things longer wisely, compare the repair quote with replacement cost, expected remaining life, warranty coverage, energy use, and safety.

The Most Valuable Thing You Can Buy May Be More Time

Using possessions until they wear out is not deprivation; it is a decision to demand more value from money already spent. Resale growth, repair culture, and pressure on household budgets all make the old habit newly relevant. The smartest rule is not“never replace anything,” but“replace it when the economics, function, or safety justify it.” If consumers measure products by years of useful service instead of novelty, manufacturers have a stronger incentive to compete on durability and repairability.

What item in your home are you determined to use until it truly wears out, and how much could that choice save you? Leave a comment and share your experience.