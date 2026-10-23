Delhi L-G TS Sandhu Launches Poster Of DDA-University Sports Cup 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu on Friday launched the curtain-raiser poster and video of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-University Sports Cup 2026 that will offer athletes from 10 universities to compete in various disciplines, an official said.

In a message on social media platform X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Unveiled the curtain-raiser poster and video of the DDA-University Sports Cup 2026, alongside the Vice Chancellor, @dtu_delhi and Vice Chairman, @official_dda."

"With 10 universities competing across 5 team sports, the inaugural Cup, beginning October 27, will give young athletes a platform to test their mettle, showcase their talent and pursue excellence," Sandhu noted.

"Inspired by PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of harnessing Yuva Shakti, we are committed to nurturing sporting talent, strengthening sports infrastructure and building a #ViksitDilli where young people can turn their potential into achievement. May the best of Delhi's youth shine on the field! Best wishes to all participating teams," the L-G said.

Earlier this month, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated the DDA Sports Cup (Hockey) at Yamuna Sports Complex.

The tournament was being organised in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, launched in 2019 to encourage people, particularly the youth, to make sports and fitness an integral part of their lives, a DDA statement said.

The DDA Sports Cup brought together 11 teams from Delhi-National Capital Region, with around 220 players, coaches and support staff participating in the tournament.

The event provided young hockey players an opportunity to compete, gain match experience and showcase their talent, while promoting discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.

"The tournament was held from October 8 to 18, with October 11 and 12 as rest days, covering a total of nine playing days. It followed a league-cum-knockout format and featured 20 matches, comprising 12 league matches, four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, a third-place match and the final. The final was played on October 18," the DDA said.

"Hockey has a special place in India's sporting history and has inspired generations of young Indians to take up the sport. The DDA Sports Cup sought to provide young players with competitive exposure and an opportunity to develop their skills through regular match experience," the statement said.

The DDA has played an important role in taking sports infrastructure closer to the people of Delhi.

It currently manages 19 sports complexes, four mini sports complexes and three Golf courses across the city.

These facilities provide opportunities for people, particularly young people, to participate in sports, pursue fitness and develop their skills.