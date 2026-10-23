ISL 2026/27: Odisha FC Look To Regain Momentum In Clash With Northeast United

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (IANS) With just one point from two games, Odisha FC will look to secure their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL)_2026-27 season when they host NorthEast United FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The Highlanders have won both their opening matches to sit at the top of the standings, while Odisha have collected just one point from their first two games.

The fixture brings back memories of their previous meeting in March, when Odisha registered a 4-1 victory, with Rahul K.P. scoring twice and Subham Bhattacharya finding the net on his debut.

However, head coach TG Purushothaman expects a different challenge against a NorthEast United side that has built strong combinations over the past few seasons.“It will be a tough match for us. They are a well-gelled team. They have been playing together for two to three years. Their understanding and combinations are good,” Purushothaman said.

The Odisha coach stressed the importance of handling expectations and giving his team's best effort, saying,“We have to go without pressure; pressure won't give you anything, it will give you all the negative things. We have to overcome the pressure and we have to find a way on how we need to perform well in a positive way.”

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali played down the significance of his side's position at the top of the early standings, urging his players not to underestimate Odisha FC.

Reflecting on last season's defeat in Guwahati, he said,“Last season, everybody underestimated Odisha, and they beat us here. We don't want to make the same mistake.”

He added,“Every game is a new story, new tactics, new everything. If you think the last game means you will win the next one, you're mistaken.”

Benali also praised forward Parthib Gogoi's team-first attitude after he featured for only a few minutes in his 100th appearance for the club, highlighting the importance of collective progress over individual milestones. NorthEast United will be without defender Asheer Akhtar, who is sidelined with a broken rib. Benali confirmed that Asheer could return to training next week.

Meanwhile, Odisha's new signing Stephen Eze remains unfazed by the growing home expectations. "The fans will be here; there are too many expectations. I am just focused on the game. No pressure. I will do what I can do best to help my team.”

The hosts will look to make home advantage count as they seek to turn their performances into points.