World Boxing U-19 C'ships: Megha Sheokand Assured Of Medal In Women's 80+Kg

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Megha Sheokand became the second Indian to be assured of a medal in the ongoing 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, on Friday, defeating Turkey's Melisa Eroglu 5:0 to reach the women's 80kg semifinals.

Prachi Tokas had assured India of its first medal in the women's 80+kg category.

Asian U-19 champion Prachi also kept her hopes of a medal alive as she registered a dominant win over Alie Chartier of Canada.

Prachi dominated both rounds against Chartier, who got one count in the first and two in the second before the Indian was awarded the bout by RSC.

Earlier, Himanshi went down 1:4 against Ellen Joyce of Ireland in the women's 48kg pre-quarterfinals.

Last night, Anshika's challenge in the women's 75kg category ended in the pre-quarterfinals after she lost by RSC against China's Shengjie Gong.

On Thursday, Asian U19 silver medallist Prachi Tokas secured the first medal for the Indian contingent when she outplayed Samoa's Kealey Perez to reach the women's 80+ kg category semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Tokas dominated all the three rounds against Perez, who had won the gold medal in the the 80kg at the U19 World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, earlier this year.

In the semifinals, the Indian boxer will face Russia's Samira Itonieva.

Meanwhile, Harshika and Lakshu are now a win away from an assured medal after they registered contrasting wins in their pre-quarterfinals bout.

Harshika defeated Tiana Rew of Australia 4:0 in the women's 65kg category, while Lakshu got the better of Buse Nur Yahan of Turkey 3:2 in the women's 70kg category.

Later in the men's 90 kg category, Dhruv went down 0:3 against Aleksander Sikora of Poland.

India's Aman Dev came up with yet another clinical performance to beat Pavle Popovic of Serbia to reach the men's quarterfinals in the 50 kg category.

Aman dominated all three rounds against Popovic to earn a 5:0 verdict and will now face Shalva Beridze of Georgia in the last eight.

Later in the day, Mausam Suhag booked his place in the round of 16 with a 5:0 win over Giuseppe Cavallo of Italy in the men's 65kg category. He will now face Turkey's Mehmet Enes Sanli for a spot in the quarterfinals.