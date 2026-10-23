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Swedish Government Said To Ban Usage Of Chatgpt, Claude

Swedish Government Said To Ban Usage Of Chatgpt, Claude


Date: 2026-10-23 01:57:13

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Sweden's government offices have banned staff from using ChatGPT and Claude on work computers, requiring employees to use Microsoft Copilot, the only AI tool approved for official use, Sveriges Radio Ekot reported on Friday.

The radio refers to a post from Digitalization Director Mikael Wettercrantz on the government offices' intranet saying that his use of AI services without an agreement could have "consequences for our information security."

Sweden's Tax Agency and the National Government Service Centre have also introduced similar restrictions, according to the report.

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