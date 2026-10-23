US Set To Receive First Russian Diesel Shipment Since 2022

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A tanker carrying 40,000 tonnes of diesel fuel from Russia has set sail for New York.

The shipment is being carried out under an agreement reached between Moscow and US President Donald Trump earlier this month.

According to Reuters, Trump announced the deal to import diesel fuel from Russia as part of efforts to curb rising diesel prices ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3.

He also repealed certain provisions of US legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia and threatened to ban diesel exports from Europe to the United States unless European countries released more oil from their reserves to help bring prices down.

The Malta-flagged tanker Agioi Fanendes is expected to arrive in the United States on November 7. This will be the first diesel fuel shipment imported by the United States since former President Joe Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil and petroleum products in 2022.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said further deliveries would follow after Russian and American companies signed supply contracts.

As part of the agreement, Russia has also agreed to lift its ban on diesel fuel exports.

Image: Reuters