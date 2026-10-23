Baku Prepares To Host FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku is preparing to welcome a new generation of footballers as Azerbaijan hosts the first-ever FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

The tournament runs from October 24 to 30, bringing together teams representing 189 of FIFA's 211 member associations. Nearly 1,000 matches are planned across six matchdays, making the event one of the largest international youth football gatherings ever staged in Azerbaijan.

The competition was approved by the FIFA Council in December 2025 as part of a broader effort to expand international opportunities for young footballers. Unlike traditional World Cups, which require teams to qualify through regional competitions, the new U-15 event is open to all FIFA member associations, regardless of their size or footballing history.

One of the most notable details is that 78 participating associations will make their FIFA World Cup debut at the tournament. For many young players, the event will mark their first international trip or their first appearance in their country's colors on a global stage.

The tournament is designed to prioritize development and participation alongside competition. Players born in 2011 or 2012 are eligible, and each team can include 14 players and up to six staff members.

The tournament uses an eight-a-side format, with two 20-minute halves, rolling substitutions and smaller pitches adapted to the needs of young players. Each team is scheduled to play four or five matches in the opening qualification stage, followed by another four or five in the second phase.

Rather than eliminating teams after a knockout defeat, organisers have created six performance tiers based on the opening results. Every team will continue playing until the final day, while the winner of Tier A will be crowned the overall FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival champion. This structure gives participants more match experience and makes the event less dependent on a single result.

Most matches will take place at the newly built Hovsan Competition Complex, which has 10 pitches capable of hosting 20 matches simultaneously.

Baku Crystal Hall is scheduled to host the opening ceremony and the tier finals on October 30. Teams are accommodated together in a central Athletes' Village, helping bring delegations from different countries into one shared environment.

FIFA and the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) are organizing the event with the support of the Azerbaijani government. Around 250 volunteers are also expected to help deliver the tournament.

The event also includes educational activities, meetings with FIFA Legends and awareness campaigns. These elements reflect the organisers' intention to make the gathering about more than winning matches, giving young players opportunities to learn and interact with people from different footballing backgrounds.

The initiative is planned to continue beyond its inaugural edition. A girls' tournament is scheduled for 2027, with separate boys' and girls' competitions planned annually from 2028 onwards.

For Azerbaijan, hosting the first edition is an opportunity to demonstrate its capacity to stage major international competitions while contributing to the development of youth football. The more lasting measure of success will be whether the event helps expand access to international experience, particularly for countries whose young players rarely appear on the global stage.

The tournament's defining feature is its reach: 189 associations, a format designed to maximize playing time and a structure that keeps every team involved through the final day.

In Baku, the first FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival is intended to give young footballers not just a competition, but an early opportunity to become part of the wider international game.