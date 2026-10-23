Azerbaijan Ranks 73Rd In Latest Global Passport Index

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has ranked 73rd in the October 2026 edition of the Henley Passport Index, which measures the number of destinations passport holders can visit without obtaining a visa in advance.

According to the updated ranking published by British investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, Azerbaijani passport holders have access to 68 destinations through visa-free entry, visas on arrival or qualifying electronic travel authorisations.

Azerbaijan's position represents a decline of three places compared with the previous year, when the country ranked 70th.

Singapore retained its position as the world's most powerful passport, providing access to 193 destinations without requiring a visa in advance.

Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates shared second place, with access to 188 destinations each, while Sweden ranked third with 187 destinations.

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain jointly occupied fourth place, offering access to 186 destinations.

European countries continued to dominate the upper positions of the index, although Asian countries maintained a particularly strong presence among the leading passport holders.

Azerbaijan ahead of Armenia in regional ranking

Among South Caucasus countries, Azerbaijan ranked ahead of Armenia, which occupied 78th place with access to 63 destinations.

Elsewhere in the wider region, Kyrgyzstan ranked 81st with 59 destinations, followed by Uzbekistan in 82nd place with 57 destinations.

Turkmenistan occupied 93rd position, with its passport providing access to 44 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.

The United States ranked 10th globally, with access to 180 destinations.

In South America, Chile, Brazil and Argentina remained among the region's leading countries in terms of international travel access.

The Henley Passport Index is compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations worldwide.

The index measures travel access without a prior visa and includes visa-free entry, visas issued on arrival and certain electronic travel authorisations. It does not treat all forms of electronic visas as equivalent to visa-free travel.