Azerbaijanukraine Trade Exceeds $407 Million As Bilateral Commerce Grows For Third Year

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $407.4 million in January–September 2026, representing an increase of 8.7% compared with the corresponding period last year, according to the State Customs Committee.

During the first nine months of the year, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $190.9 million to Ukraine, while imports from Ukraine amounted to $216.4 million.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a trade deficit of approximately $25.5 million with Ukraine during the reporting period.

The latest figures indicate continued growth in bilateral trade following increases recorded in both 2024 and 2025.

According to previously published customs statistics, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine stood at approximately $342.9 million in January–September 2024.

The figure increased by 9.2% to $374.5 million during the corresponding period of 2025, with Azerbaijani exports reaching $169 million and imports from Ukraine totalling approximately $205.6 million.

In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Ukraine also increased by 83.6% year-on-year to $147.3 million. Major exported products included agricultural goods, fruit juices, tea, mineral fertilisers and petroleum-related products.

Comparing the latest figures with those from 2025, Azerbaijan's exports to Ukraine increased by approximately 13%, while imports grew by around 5.3%.

The trade relationship has also remained an important subject of bilateral economic discussions.

During an August 2026 meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine was interested in restoring trade with Azerbaijan to pre-war levels.

He noted that bilateral trade had reached approximately $600 million on an annual basis, compared with $922.4 million recorded in 2021.

The two countries also agreed to pursue further economic cooperation, including through their bilateral intergovernmental commission.