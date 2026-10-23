Global Natural Gas Production Falls Year-On-Year Despite August Increase

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Global natural gas production increased in August compared with July but declined year-on-year.

According to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) of the International Energy Forum (IEF), global natural gas production rose by 5.1 billion cubic metres in August 2026 compared with the previous month, but fell by 1 billion cubic metres year-on-year.

The monthly increase was mainly driven by production growth of 2.7 billion cubic metres in China, 2.2 billion cubic metres in Russia and 0.3 billion cubic metres in Qatar.

The year-on-year decline in production was primarily due to a reduction of 10.8 billion cubic metres in Qatar's natural gas output, largely associated with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a decrease of 0.4 billion cubic metres in Azerbaijan.

"This decline was partially offset by production increases of 4.5 billion cubic metres in the United States, 2.9 billion cubic metres in China, 1.3 billion cubic metres in Russia, 0.9 billion cubic metres in Canada and 0.6 billion cubic metres in Nigeria," the IEF report stated.

The report also noted that natural gas demand in countries reporting data to JODI increased by 1.8 billion cubic metres in August 2026 compared with July and by 6.1 billion cubic metres year-on-year.

The monthly rise in demand was mainly driven by increased consumption of 1.8 billion cubic metres in Canada, 0.9 billion cubic metres in the United States, 0.4 billion cubic metres each in Australia and Germany, and 0.3 billion cubic metres in Qatar.

Meanwhile, demand declined by 0.9 billion cubic metres in Japan, 0.7 billion cubic metres in Italy and 0.4 billion cubic metres in Indonesia.

Year-on-year demand growth was primarily driven by increased consumption of 4.7 billion cubic metres in the United States, 2.9 billion cubic metres in Canada and 0.6 billion cubic metres in Indonesia.

It was also noted that natural gas demand declined year-on-year by 2 billion cubic metres in Qatar and 0.4 billion cubic metres in Japan.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters