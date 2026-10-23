Ukraine Must Develop New Logistics Routes Through Romania And Moldova - MP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) MP Oksana Savchuk said this in a comment to Ukrinform at the Rebuilding Ukraine Forum in Bucharest.

Savchuk said developing logistics routes via the Danube and Romania's transport infrastructure is strategically important for Ukraine, particularly for moving goods and supporting the economy.

“In terms of ports, this is issue number one for Ukraine, because cooperation through the Danube and through Constanța Airport is extremely important for logistics and cargo transport,” the MP said.

She stressed the need to secure European Union financing to restore and create new logistics routes between Ukraine, Romania and Moldova. Given the limited capacity of the Black Sea corridor, Ukraine must consider alternative transport options, including routes through the Baltic region.

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“At this forum, I will be presenting the importance of securing EU‐level financing to restore new logistics routes between Ukraine, Romania and Moldova,” Savchuk said.

Another focus of her work at the forum is presenting investment opportunities in Ivano‐Frankivsk region and its communities. She arrived in Bucharest together with representatives of local governments from Ivano‐Frankivsk, Kalush and the Zelena community, which borders Romania directly.

Savchuk said communication has resumed on the prospect of opening a new border crossing on the Ukrainian–Romanian border within the Zelena community. Such a step could strengthen cross‐border ties and create additional opportunities for passenger movement and cargo transport.

“Recently, communication has resumed regarding the possibility of opening a future border crossing between Ivano‐Frankivsk region and the Romanian side. This can be done only on the territory of the Zelena community,” the MP said.

She also named rail‐infrastructure development as a priority. Savchuk said Ukraine must build additional rail lines and adjust logistics routes to expand transport capacity toward Romania and other European countries.

Among the expected outcomes of the forum, Savchuk said, are developing cooperation concepts between Ukrainian communities and identifying partner cities in Romania. This should support regional investment projects and deepen economic ties between the two countries.

As reported, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas coordinated efforts in a phone call to maintain stable operations of Ukraine's food corridor in the Black Sea.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Moscow seeks to disrupt not only maritime but also land‐based exports from Ukraine.

Photo: Facebook / Oksana Savchuk