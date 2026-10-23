Russian Sabotage And Reconnaissance Groups Step Up Activity In Sumy And Chernihiv Regions SBGS

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this in a television interview, according to Ukrinform.

“If we compare it with a period when there was virtually no activity by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, several cases have now already been recorded both in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The task of such groups is to gather intelligence on how our defenses are organized and find out where our positions are located. If they succeed, they also try to attack Ukrainian positions with their own forces,” Demchenko said.

In addition, the Spokesperson said that attempts to mine the area are frequently detected during counter-sabotage operations.

“In other words, when withdrawing, the enemy tries to make sure that our soldiers are blown up by the devices that the enemy plants during their operations,” he added.

Demchenko emphasized that the Defense Forces use drones to detect such groups in a timely manner. Border guards also receive advance intelligence about possible attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate along certain sections of the border and conduct counter-sabotage operations.

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Demchenko noted that in the Kharkiv region, the enemy is attempting to expand its area of control.

“The enemy is trying to destroy the positions held by Ukrainian defenders, hoping that infantry groups will subsequently be able to advance more easily. But once again, the enemy is suffering heavy losses,” the spokesperson said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops are currently most frequently captured in the Kharkiv region during enemy attempts to expand their area of control.