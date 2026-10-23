Von Der Leyen Condemns Russian Attack On Vessel Off Romanian Coast
“Deeply alarmed by yet another Russian escalation in the Black Sea. A civilian vessel carrying Ukrainian and Azerbaijani crew has been struck off the coast of Romania. These reckless attacks target innocent lives and openly defy international law,” von der Leyen stressed.
She expressed her condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased sailor, as well as to the families of the three crew members who are still missing. The European Commission President also thanked the rescue teams working tirelessly at the scene.Read also: Romania blames Russia for attacking cargo ship in Black Se
As previously reported, the commercial vessel Khoryv, carrying Ukrainian sailors, was sinking off the Romanian coast on Friday, October 23.
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