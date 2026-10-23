Ukrainian Termit Robotic System Showcased At Defense Exhibition In Prague

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An Ukrinform correspondent reports this.

The company, which is participating in the exhibition for the first time, presented a tracked unmanned ground vehicle capable of carrying out a range of logistics, engineering, and offensive missions.

“The key principle behind the development of the UGV was modularity – the ability to replace individual components from one vehicle to another depending on operational needs and mission requirements. This approach simplifies platform maintenance, repair, and recovery, including in field conditions,” said Anna Povstemska, Head of Business Development at Tencore.

The platforms were designed to save lives. In autumn 2026, the company began developing evacuation systems. To date, more than 100 successful missions have been completed to evacuate military personnel from the line of contact.

Recently, the company launched an ecosystem of robotic systems, bringing together manufacturers TOR and NODRICS, which presented their wheeled and amphibious unmanned ground vehicles, respectively.

“We have created an ecosystem with other Ukrainian manufacturers and offer an integrated solution that meets most of the needs of troops on the front line,” Povstemska said.

Tencore is actively expanding its partnerships with foreign companies.

“Ukrainian companies bring truly valuable experience to the global defense community: a direct understanding of modern warfare, technologies that are continuously improved in response to the actual needs of the front line, and a clear understanding of what works in practice. Under these conditions, meaningful cooperation begins with a willingness to listen, learn from experience, and, most importantly, take action,” the Tencore representative added.

David Kubiš, Sales Director at Cyber Drone Solutions a.s., told the agency that cooperation with Tencore was extremely important for his company,“because no one else in Europe or anywhere else in the world has the same know-how as Ukrainians.”

In addition to its partnership in the Czech Republic, Tencore has established a joint venture in Germany with Quantum Systems and is pursuing a similar arrangement with Finland's Insta. One of its most recently announced partnerships was the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Canadian company Dominion Dynamics.

Ukraine's defence capabilities must be integrated into Europe's security system as soon as possible, Kubilius says

Cyber Drone Solutions is a Czech manufacturer, developer, and integrator of unmanned platforms. It provides solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), counter-UAV systems (C-UAS), and communications platforms for defense, security, critical infrastructure, and emergency services.

Czech President Petr Pavel visited the Cyber Drone Solutions stand, where the Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle was presented to him.

As reported, the Future Forces defense forum and arms exhibition are taking place in Prague on October 21–23, with Ukraine represented by one of the largest national delegations.

Photos by: Olga Tanasiichuk, Ukrinform