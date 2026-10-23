Drone Attacks Shut Down All Four Moscow Airports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Moscow Times reported this, according to Ukrinform.

According to monitoring channels, drones and air defense activity began to be detected on the approaches to Moscow at around 13:00 local time. Drone alerts were issued in several localities in the Moscow region, including Reutov, Balashikha, Zheleznodorozhny and Lyubertsy, as well as in the Kapotnya district of Moscow.

More than 340 flights at Moscow's airport hub were delayed or canceled.

“Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures are necessary to ensure flight safety,” Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said.

Sheremetyevo Airport declared an“air raid alert” due to the threat of drone attacks and began evacuating passengers, according to the airport's Telegram channel. Passengers were being escorted to shelters and warned of possible flight delays or cancellations.

“Due to measures being taken to ensure flight safety, passengers should be prepared for longer waiting times,” the airport said in a warning.

Domodedovo Airport also reported“adjustments to the flight schedule,” while Vnukovo asked passengers to“be prepared for a prolonged wait until restrictions are lifted, including on board aircraft.”

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, 17 drones had already been shot down on the approaches to the capital.

Last week, Moscow airports were shut down for five to seven hours due to a drone attack. More than 350 flights were canceled or delayed, and some aircraft bound for the capital were diverted to other airports, from where passengers were later transported by bus.

Drones attack military plant in Moscow region

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned airlines in September that Russian airspace was becoming dangerous.