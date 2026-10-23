Melania Trump Announces Localized Ceasefire Between Russia And Ukraine For Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The White House press office announced this, according to Ukrinform.

The parties have agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway.

The ceasefire is scheduled to begin on October 29, 2026.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky's remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” Melania Trump said.

She added that residents have limited access to electricity, live amid mined roads and are regularly exposed to military attacks. According to the U.S. First Lady, delivering humanitarian aid to the city and evacuating elderly residents would have been impossible without her intervention.

According to the statement, Melania Trump and her representative worked directly with the Russian and Ukrainian leadership to agree on the terms of the localized ceasefire. She acted as a mediator, initiated negotiations and helped the parties agree on the objectives of the arrangement, technical procedures, timelines and conditions for its implementation.

“Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require. Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” MelaniaTrump said.

She added that an agreement had also been reached to involve an American media organization that would accompany and document the work of the Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground. This, the First Lady emphasized, should help ensure that each family's wishes are respected.

Melania Trump said she had drawn attention to the critical situation in Oleshky during a private conversation at the Fostering the Future Together event in New York City during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

“My representative and I immediately leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children. Both nations promptly assigned teams to coordinate the complex mechanics involved, including demining. All parties have worked around the clock since that moment,” she said.

Lubinets on evacuation from:“We're in home stretch”

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian troops delivered more than four tones of humanitarian aid to residents of Oleshky who had been cut off by Russian occupying forces.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, no food supplies had reached Oleshky since May 26.

Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said that Russian forces are holding around 2,000 people hostage in Oleshky, including nearly 50 children. They are being forced to survive without food, electricity or water.

Photo: The White House