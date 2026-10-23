Zelensky Says Ceasefire, Security Guarantees Are Conditions For Just Peace For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement on Friday during an online address to the Hudson Institute in Washington, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

Among the key conditions for a just peace, he cited a strong Ukrainian army, at least ten years of funding to maintain it, stronger air defenses, and a clear mechanism for responding to possible renewed Russian aggression.

According to Zelensky, the possibility of unblocking negotiations was discussed following a recent visit to Moscow by White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. He expressed hope that Ukrainian and U.S. teams would meet in Abu Dhabi in early or mid-November for talks at the technical level. Trilateral talks at the leaders' level could follow, he said.

"In my opinion, first and foremost, we need to move toward the right position. Today, that means a ceasefire. This is point number one, and I believe that only after that will we be able to begin genuine diplomacy, while the working groups can work on the plan," he said.

He stressed that Ukraine would need financial support from its partners to maintain a strong army for at least ten years. This would be necessary, among other things, to rebuild the country after large-scale Russian attacks and revive its economy.

Zelensky also noted that after the war ends, Ukraine will continue to need air defense systems and other technologies to protect itself. He identified the presence on Ukrainian territory of representatives of the European Coalition of the Willing, with U.S. support, as another element of security guarantees.

No negotiated peace possible while Putin in power – Hudson Institute President

At the same time, Zelensky said there was still no clear answer to the key question: who would respond, and how, if Russia resorted to aggression again, using drones, missiles or ground forces.

"We need more than just peace. Peace must be just and lasting. And that depends on security guarantees," Zelensky said.

Other important elements of ending the war, he said, include Ukraine's reconstruction, the involvement of American and European businesses, and Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Zelensky clarified that bilateral security guarantees with the United States and possible NATO membership are different arrangements, but both must ensure reliable protection for Ukraine.

Zelensky said earlier that he would attend the G20 summit in Florida if there were an opportunity to hold talks there with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach peace agreements. However, he has not yet received an invitation to the summit.