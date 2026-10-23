Ukraine Confirms Local Ceasefire To Enable Evacuation From Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, reported this on Telegram.

"An operation to unblock the town of Oleshky and its surrounding areas will begin in the near future. Its aim is to establish permanent humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of aid. To achieve this, a ceasefire will be put in place in the near future, as announced by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump," Arakhamia said.

Melania Trump announces localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for Oleshky

According to him, this was a lengthy process involving many people at various political levels. "We would particularly like to recognize the role of the Pope and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. We express our sincere gratitude to them," Arakhamia said.

He noted that details of the operation, as well as updates on its progress, could be provided by Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets.

As previously reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine covering only the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The parties agreed to temporarily suspend all military operations in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

The ceasefire is scheduled to begin on October 29, 2026.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook