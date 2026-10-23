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Ukrainian Embassy In Washington Temporarily Evacuated Over Suspicious Object

Ukrainian Embassy In Washington Temporarily Evacuated Over Suspicious Object


Date: 2026-10-23 01:56:33

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told this to journalists, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, U.S. police classified the object as suspicious.

"For the safety of embassy staff and visitors, a decision was made to temporarily evacuate the premises and cordon off the area. U.S. law enforcement officers and bomb disposal experts were called in and are currently carrying out the necessary checks," Tykhyi said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson apologized to visitors to the diplomatic mission for the inconvenience.

Read also: Ukrainian sailor killed as vessel sinks near Constanta, four others hospitalized – MFA

Later, Tykhyi reported that, following an inspection, U.S. law enforcement officers had determined that the object found near the embassy posed no threat.

"The area around the diplomatic mission has been reopened. Visitor services will resume shortly," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. law enforcement agencies are investigating cases involving letters containing a suspicious substance sent to the offices of members of Congress and election offices across the country.

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