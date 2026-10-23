Three Injured As Russian Forces Attack Civilian, Recreational, Industrial Infrastructure In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy attacked the south of the Odesa region, damaging civilian, recreational and industrial infrastructure," the post said.

According to Kiper, preliminary information indicates that three people were injured and are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

He said the attacks caused fires, which have since been extinguished by rescuers.

Russian forces attack energy facility, civilian infrastructure in Odesa region overnight

Ukraine's State Emergency Service specified that enemy strikes caused a large-scale fire at a recreation facility.

"Efforts to deal with the aftermath were complicated by air raid alerts and a repeated attack on the site where rescuers were working. During the threat, emergency workers remained in a safe location. Fortunately, none of them was injured," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, one person was preliminarily reported injured at the recreation facility.

At another location, the roof of a three-story administrative building and a company's production and warehouse premises were partially destroyed. At least two people were injured.

A total of 50 rescuers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attacks.