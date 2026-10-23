Five More Children Returned To Ukrainian-Controlled Territory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported this on Facebook.

"Five more children have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. They include two girls and three boys aged 15 to 17," Prokudin said.

According to Prokudin, one of the children rescued was a 16-year-old girl who had witnessed an armed search by Russian troops during which they took her father away.

"Under threat, she was forced to attend a Russian school, where she was involved in propaganda events, taught to disassemble weapons, and made to perform in front of Russian military personnel. The girl also lived in constant fear because of drone attacks on civilians," he added.

The children were returned with the assistance of the charitable organization Save Ukraine. They are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance.

Another 11 Ukrainians return from temporarily occupied territories

Since the beginning of 2026, a total of 235 children have been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

"Efforts to bring our children home continue under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative," Prokudin added.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that 24,953 people, including 2,054 children, had returned to Ukraine through the Mokrany-Domanove checkpoint between May 24, 2024, and October 15, 2026. This year alone, 11,815 people, including 802 children, have returned.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA