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Big Relief For Gold Buyers As Prices Fall

Big Relief For Gold Buyers As Prices Fall


Date: 2026-10-23 01:56:19

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A significant decline has been recorded in gold and silver prices in Pakistan, while gold prices have also fallen in the international market.

According to rates released by the Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in the local market has dropped by Rs7,000 to Rs424,536.

The price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased by Rs6,001, bringing it down to Rs363,971.

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In the international market, the price of gold per ounce fell by $70 to $4,020.

Silver prices have also declined, with the price of 24-karat silver per tola in the local market falling by Rs221 to Rs5,865.

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Tribal News Network

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