Big Relief For Gold Buyers As Prices Fall
According to rates released by the Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in the local market has dropped by Rs7,000 to Rs424,536.
The price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased by Rs6,001, bringing it down to Rs363,971.
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In the international market, the price of gold per ounce fell by $70 to $4,020.
Silver prices have also declined, with the price of 24-karat silver per tola in the local market falling by Rs221 to Rs5,865.
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