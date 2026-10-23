Crumbling Classrooms Expose Infrastructure Crisis In Bannu Schools

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Salman Khan

A total of Rs4.509 billion is required to address the shortage of basic facilities and the deteriorating condition of buildings in 672 government schools in Bannu district.

According to a report by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department, repairs to 711 classrooms, construction of 209 washrooms and construction or rehabilitation of boundary walls at 33 schools have been identified as necessary.

The report, compiled at the school level, outlines infrastructure deficiencies and estimated financial requirements across the district. It shows that primary schools face the most serious challenges, with 585 schools requiring Rs3.720 billion for the provision of basic facilities and building repairs. This accounts for around 82.5% of the total funds required for government schools in the district.

The report also provides details of infrastructure gaps and estimated costs by school level, tehsil and subdivision.

According to the report, 630 classrooms in Bannu's 585 primary schools need repairs, while 188 washrooms must be constructed and 22 boundary walls built or rehabilitated. The estimated cost of these works is Rs3.720 billion.

Similarly, 35 middle schools in the district require repairs to 12 classrooms, construction of seven washrooms and construction or rehabilitation of five boundary walls. An estimated Rs342.95 million will be needed for these works.

The report further states that 39 high schools require repairs to 59 classrooms, construction of 11 washrooms and construction or rehabilitation of five boundary walls. The estimated cost of these works is Rs394.52 million.

Meanwhile, 13 higher secondary schools in the district require repairs to 10 classrooms, construction of three washrooms and construction or rehabilitation of one boundary wall. An estimated Rs51.56 million is needed for these works.

According to tehsil- and subdivision-level data, Bannu tehsil has a total of 417 government schools, where 227 classrooms need repairs, 158 washrooms need to be constructed, and 33 boundary walls require construction or rehabilitation. All 33 reported requirements for boundary walls across the district are in Bannu tehsil.

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In Wazir subdivision, 250 classrooms in 108 government schools are in a dilapidated condition and require repairs, while 32 washrooms need to be constructed. The report does not identify any need for the construction or rehabilitation of boundary walls in this area.

Meryan tehsil has 56 government schools, where 99 classrooms require repairs and 11 washrooms need to be constructed. Similarly, 49 classrooms in 42 schools in Domel tehsil require repairs, while four washrooms need to be constructed.

According to the report, 60 classrooms in 30 government schools in Kakki tehsil are awaiting repairs. However, no requirements for the construction or rehabilitation of washrooms or boundary walls have been identified there.

Similarly, 26 classrooms in 16 government schools in Baka Khel tehsil require repairs, while four washrooms need to be constructed.

The Education Department's report highlights the urgent need to provide basic facilities and repair school buildings in Bannu district. Dilapidated classrooms, inadequate washroom facilities and a lack of boundary walls affect not only the learning environment but also the comfort and safety of students.

The figures indicate that substantial financial resources are needed to improve basic infrastructure in government schools across Bannu district. In particular, the need to repair 250 classrooms in Wazir subdivision and construct 158 washrooms in Bannu tehsil requires the immediate attention of the relevant authorities.