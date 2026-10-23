European Union Condemns Terrorist Attack On Hmoud Church In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 23 (Petra) – The European Union strongly condemned on Friday the terrorist attack targeting a church in Karak Governorate, which resulted in a number of casualties and injuries, expressing its solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

In an official statement, the European Union affirmed its solidarity with the Jordanian people and government, expressing its full support for the ongoing investigations conducted by security agencies to reveal the circumstances surrounding this terrorist operation.

//Petra// AA