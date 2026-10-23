Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
European Union Condemns Terrorist Attack On Hmoud Church In Karak

European Union Condemns Terrorist Attack On Hmoud Church In Karak


Date: 2026-10-23 01:55:33

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 23 (Petra) – The European Union strongly condemned on Friday the terrorist attack targeting a church in Karak Governorate, which resulted in a number of casualties and injuries, expressing its solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

In an official statement, the European Union affirmed its solidarity with the Jordanian people and government, expressing its full support for the ongoing investigations conducted by security agencies to reveal the circumstances surrounding this terrorist operation.

//Petra// AA

MENAFN23102026000117011021ID1111856234


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search