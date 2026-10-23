Cybercrime Unit Tracks Online Posts Related To Karak Incident, Public Security Directorate Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- The Cybercrime Unit has been monitoring social media posts and comments since the Karak incident occurred, focusing on content that violates the privacy and dignity of the victims and injured, interferes with investigation procedures, threatens civil peace, or seeks to incite discord, the Public Security Directorate's spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said several individuals had been identified, adding that efforts were underway to arrest them.

He stressed that no leniency would be shown toward such posts or comments, emphasizing that the strictest judicial measures would be taken against anyone who publishes, republishes, or comments on content that undermines civil peace.

//Petra// MF