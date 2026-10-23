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Momani To Brief Media At 9:30 PM On Karak Terrorist Attack


Date: 2026-10-23 01:55:32

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Government Communication Minister and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said a press briefing would be held at around 9:30 PM following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan at the Karak Governorate building, attended by relevant ministers and officials.

In a social media post, Momani said the briefing would address the latest developments in the terrorist attack, review the efforts of security and medical agencies and other relevant authorities, and outline the measures taken to deal with the incident.

//Petra// MF

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Jordan News Agency

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