Queen: Crime In Karak Pained All Our Hearts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the attack targeting worshipers in Karak Governorate, saying the tragedy that has befallen the village of Humud and its residents is a loss shared by all Jordanians.

In a social media post, Her Majesty said the heinous crime had deeply saddened everyone, as a treacherous hand struck peaceful worshipers in Karak.

"The wound is painful, and the loss is shared by all. The tears of the village of Humud and its residents are the tears of every Jordanian," she said.

"Our hearts are with our people in Karak. May God have mercy on the innocent victims, grant the injured a speedy recovery, and protect Jordan and its people from all harm," Her Majesty added.

//Petra// MF