Interior Minister, PSD Chief Brief On Karak Church Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Mohammad Al-Assasfah - Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya and Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidullah Al-Maaytah held a joint press conference Friday evening at the Karak Governorate headquarters to brief the public on the details of the security incident and the latest developments in the terrorist attack on the Greek Orthodox Church in Humud village, Karak Governorate.

Al-Faraya opened the press conference by praying for the souls of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, and extending condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Karak and all Jordanians over the tragic incident.

He said the country was facing a terrorist operation carried out by perpetrators of a heinous act, stressing that the cowardly terrorist attack would only strengthen Jordanians' determination and resolve to reject violence and extremism in all their forms.

For his part, Al-Maaytah said that seven people had been killed and 34 others injured in the incident. He affirmed that those responsible for the terrorist attack would be arrested soon and brought to justice, with legal measures taken against them.

//Petra// MF