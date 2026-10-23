MENAFN - GetNews)"Verified Injector adds 2,437 California medical spa and aesthetic practice locations across 334 cities. The expansion increases the comprehensive medical spa directory to 7,871 listings. Consumers can compare Botox providers, Google reviews, treatments, and independently checked clinician credentials."Verified Injector is a comprehensive medical spa directory for finding and comparing Botox providers and aesthetic clinics. The directory has expanded into California with 2,437 locations. Verified Injector now includes 7,871 listings across seven states. The free platform combines clinic information, Google reviews, and independent clinician license verification.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - October 23, 2026 - Verified Injector, the most comprehensive medical spa directory, has expanded into California. The expansion adds 2,437 medical spa and aesthetic practice locations across 334 California cities. The directory now includes 7,871 locations across seven states. California increased the directory's coverage by 45%.

Verified Injector is the most comprehensive medical spa directory for finding and comparing Botox providers, medical spas, and aesthetic clinics. Verified Injector combines medical spa listings, Google ratings, patient review counts, treatment information, and independent clinician license verification.

Verified Injector helps consumers compare medical spas using business information and professional licensing records. The platform checks publicly named clinicians against official state license records. Verification is free and cannot be purchased.

How Many California Medical Spas Are Listed on Verified Injector?

Verified Injector now lists 2,437 California locations representing 2,225 clinics across 334 cities.

The California expansion includes:



840 Verified locations (34.5%) meeting the directory's published clinician verification requirements.

845 partly checked locations (34.7%) with incomplete verification.

3,613 clinicians named on California clinic websites. 2,857 clinicians matched to current professional license records from six California licensing boards.

Verified Injector covers 768 locations in the Los Angeles area, 399 in the San Francisco Bay Area, 398 in Orange County, 245 in San Diego, 119 in Sacramento, and 508 elsewhere in California.

The expansion brings Verified Injector's coverage to seven states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Washington.

What Did Verified Injector Find About California Medical Spa Credentials?

Verified Injector's October 19, 2026 research found a significant gap in clinician information published by California medical spas.

Of 1,052 California medical spas reviewed, 384 (36.5%) did not name a clinician on their websites that Verified Injector could confirm.

The comparable figure for California physician practices offering aesthetic treatments was 8.9%. Across both categories, the California figure was 20.8%.

These findings do not mean the clinics lack licensed medical professionals. They mean the available website information did not identify a clinician whose credentials could be confirmed.

The findings demonstrate why consumer reviews alone are insufficient when researching medical spas. A five-star Google rating does not verify a clinician's professional license.

Verified Injector addresses this information gap through independent checks against official state licensing records.

What Makes Verified Injector the most Comprehensive Medical Spa Directory?

Verified Injector combines medical spa discovery, treatment search, customer review information, and professional license verification in one free directory.

Verified Injector provides clinic locations, contact information, advertised treatments, Google ratings, review counts, publicly identified clinicians, professional credentials, and license verification dates.

Consumers can search for Botox providers, dermal filler clinics, microneedling providers, and other aesthetic treatments by location.

Consumers can compare clinics and filter results for Verified locations. Individual profiles provide available clinician information and supporting license records.

Traditional business directories primarily help consumers locate businesses and compare customer reviews. Verified Injector adds independent clinician credential verification to the search process.

Verified Injector evaluates clinics without requiring registration, payment, or participation. Clinics cannot purchase Verified status. Unlike other medical spa directories, Verified Injector does not charge medical spa for verification or review. Verification is free.

How Can Consumers Find the Best Botox Provider or Medical Spa?

Finding the best Botox injector requires comparing professional credentials, injection experience, patient reviews, treatments, pricing, and location.

Consumers should identify the clinician who will perform their injections and confirm their professional license is current.

Consumers should also examine recent reviews. Reviews from the past six months may provide more relevant information than reviews written two or three years ago. Injectors, employees, and clinic ownership can change over time.

Injector experience also matters. A professional license does not automatically establish specialized experience administering Botox or other aesthetic injections.

Verified Injector makes the initial research easier. The platform combines clinic information, Google reviews, and independently checked credentials in one searchable directory.

Where Can Consumers Find the Best Botox Providers in the Los Angeles Area?

Verified Injector provides a comprehensive medical spa directory for the greater Los Angeles region. The directory covers Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Glendale, West Hollywood, Long Beach, and surrounding communities.

Consumers searching for the best Botox providers in the Los Angeles area can compare 768 medical spa and aesthetic practice locations representing 714 clinics.

Of these locations, 265 (34.5%) meet Verified Injector's published clinician verification requirements.

The Los Angeles area directory includes clinic locations, advertised treatments, Google ratings, review counts, and independently checked clinician credentials.

Consumers can compare medical spas offering Botox and other aesthetic treatments. They can also identify Verified clinics and review professional licensing information before choosing a provider.

Verified Injector does not use Google ratings to determine verification status or rank clinics by medical quality.

How Does Verified Injector Verify Medical Spa Clinicians?

Verified Injector identifies medical professionals publicly named on clinic websites. The platform matches applicable clinicians against official state licensing records.

California verification uses records from six licensing boards. These include the Medical Board of California, Board of Registered Nursing, Physician Assistant Board, Osteopathic Medical Board of California, Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians, and California Board of Naturopathic Medicine.

Verified Injector reviewed more than 11,000 California websites.

Verified status requires a clinic to meet published criteria, including current license matches for applicable publicly named clinicians and a matching physician license.

Verification confirms licensing information on the dates checked. It does not certify injection skills, guarantee patient safety, or evaluate treatment outcomes.

About Verified Injector

Verified Injector is the most comprehensive medical spa directory for finding and comparing Botox providers, medical spas, and aesthetic clinics.

Verified Injector combines clinic listings, treatment information, Google ratings, review counts, and independently checked clinician credentials.

The directory covers 7,871 locations across seven states as of October 2026. A total of 2,035 locations meet the published Verified requirements.

Verified Injector is unique because it checks professional credentials against official state licensing records. Verification is independent, free, and cannot be purchased.

The directory helps consumers research medical spas and identify the professional credentials publicly associated with each clinic.