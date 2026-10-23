The Igarden K70 AI Pool Cleaner Now Available With US$600 Black Friday Savings And Two Bonus Gift Packages

MENAFN - GetNews)As Black Friday approaches, iGarden is offering a special promotion on the K70 AI Pool Cleaner, designed to make pool maintenance smarter, easier and more convenient. Priced at US$699, down from its regular price of US$1,299, the iGarden K70 offers US$600 in savings, with both complimentary gift packages included with every K70 purchase. The promotion runs through November 27, 2026, giving customers a limited-time opportunity to take advantage of the offer.

Combining extended battery life, intelligent navigation and comprehensive pool coverage, the K70 is designed for homeowners looking for a more convenient way to keep their pools clean throughout the swimming season.

Up to 7 Hours of Floor Cleaning on a Single Charge

With up to 7 hours of floor-only cleaning on a single charge, the K70 is designed for extended cleaning sessions without frequent interruptions. It is suitable for pools up to 6 × 12 metres and offers cumulative cleaning coverage of up to 7,233 sq. ft. per charge.

For more comprehensive cleaning, the K70 can tackle floors, walls, waterlines and slopes. Its runtime varies depending on the selected cleaning mode, with up to 3.75 hours of full-coverage cleaning.

Intelligent Navigation and Multi-Surface Cleaning

The K70 combines 3D S-Path navigation with intelligent cleaning modes to help it move systematically through the pool. Designed to clean multiple surfaces, it offers flexible cleaning options for homeowners who want to spend less time managing pool maintenance and more time enjoying their pool.

A 4-litre filter basket, featuring 180-micron mesh and a 50-micron fine filter, helps capture debris during cleaning. With app control via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, users can also manage cleaning options conveniently.

Black Friday Savings and Two Complimentary Gift Packages

As part of the Black Friday promotion running through November 27, 2026, the iGarden K70 is available for US$699, offering US$600 in savings compared with its regular price of US$1,299. Customers who purchase the K70 will also receive both complimentary gift packages:

Package A: Two LED floating pool lights, 1,000 iGarden VIP reward points and a three-month extended warranty.

Package B: A pool cleaner storage bag (to be shipped separately in late November), a towel, a fridge magnet set, and a pair of swimming goggles.

Both complimentary gift packages add extra value to the Black Friday offer, providing customers with useful accessories and additional benefits.

Shop the Black Friday Offer

Pool owners looking to upgrade their pool maintenance routine can take advantage of the iGarden K70's Black Friday offer while stocks last. Visit iGarden's official store for product details and the latest promotional information.

About iGarden

As the outdoor technology division of Fairland Group, iGarden specializes in AI-powered outdoor technology. Its product portfolio includes pool cleaners, swim jets, smart lawn mowers, pumps, and AIoT systems.