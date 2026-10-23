Caremark Ashford & Shepway Encourages Families To Plan Ahead For Christmas Home Care

MENAFN - GetNews)"James Edwards MIoL, Managing Director of Caremark Ashford & Shepway, said: "Christmas is a special time for families, and we understand how important it is for older people to feel comfortable, included and supported in their own homes. A little extra help with everyday activities or some friendly companionship can make a real difference. We'd encourage families to talk about their loved ones' needs early, so suitable support can be explored without unnecessary pressure.""Local care provider highlights the importance of companionship, practical assistance and early care planning as families prepare for the festive season.

Ashford, Kent – October 23, 2026 – With Christmas approaching, Caremark Ashford & Shepway is encouraging families across East Kent to consider whether older relatives or loved ones may benefit from additional support at home during the festive period.

While Christmas is often associated with family gatherings and celebrations, it can also present challenges for older people who live alone, have reduced mobility or require assistance with everyday activities.

For families balancing work, childcare and festive commitments, arranging suitable care in advance can help ensure loved ones continue receiving the support they need.

Caremark Ashford & Shepway provides personalised home care services throughout Ashford, Folkestone, Hythe, Tenterden, New Romney, Romney Marsh and surrounding communities.

Helping Older People Enjoy Christmas at Home

For many older people, remaining in familiar surroundings is especially important during the festive season.

Their own home may hold decades of Christmas memories, from family celebrations to treasured decorations and established traditions.

Professional home care can help individuals continue enjoying these familiar experiences while receiving practical assistance with daily activities.

Caremark's approach to home care in Ashford and Shepway focuses on respecting each person's independence, preferences and routines.

Support can include personal care, help preparing meals, medication assistance, companionship and everyday household tasks.

Recognising the Importance of Companionship

Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for people who have lost a partner, live some distance from relatives or have limited opportunities to socialise.

Regular companionship can make everyday life more enjoyable, whether that involves conversation, sharing an activity or having support to maintain familiar routines.

For families exploring live in care in Ashford, professional assistance can provide meaningful social contact alongside practical reassurance.

Encouraging Families to Plan Early

Care requirements can change over time, particularly where someone is experiencing reduced mobility, health difficulties or increasing challenges with everyday tasks.

Discussing support arrangements ahead of the busy Christmas period gives families more time to consider the available options.

Caremark offers different levels of assistance, from scheduled home care visits to overnight and live-in care, depending on individual needs.

Personalised Care Across Ashford and Shepway

Caremark Ashford & Shepway provides domiciliary care, personal care, companionship, dementia care, respite care, overnight support and live-in care.

Each care arrangement is developed around the individual's circumstances, with an emphasis on dignity, kindness and maintaining independence.

Families who would like to discuss home care arrangements are encouraged to contact the local team.

About Caremark Ashford & Shepway

Caremark Ashford & Shepway is a local home care provider supporting people throughout Ashford, Folkestone, Hythe, Tenterden, Romney Marsh and neighbouring communities.

The service helps individuals remain comfortable and independent in their own homes through personalised, compassionate care.

Media Enquiries and Contact Information

James Edwards MIoL – Managing Director Caremark Ashford & Shepway

Telephone: 01233 423330 Mobile: 07443 948796 Email: ...

General enquiries: ...

Address: Suite 1, Unit 3, Highpoint Business Village, Henwood Industrial Estate, Henwood, Ashford, Kent, TN24 8DH