Diabetic Macular Edema Clinical Trial Pipeline: Delveinsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, And 45+ Leading Players Wheeling The Therapeutics Landscape

MENAFN - GetNews) The Diabetic Macular Edema Clinical Trials analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 45+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 23, 2026- DelveInsight's“ Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline landscape. It covers the Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Report



On October 15, 2026, Eclipse Life Sciences announced positive topline results from its Phase II BETTIS-1 study evaluating EC-104, a biodegradable intravitreal fluocinolone acetonide implant, for diabetic macular edema. The trial met its primary endpoint, and secondary endpoints showed improvements in visual acuity and retinal thickness at 24 weeks compared with Ozurdex. The company plans to discuss Phase III development with regulatory authorities, with a pivotal program expected to begin in 2027.

On October 10, 2026 – Merck & Co. (MSD) presented one-year results from the pivotal Phase IIb/III BRUNELLO study of remigromig (MK-3000, formerly EYE103) at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2026 Annual Meeting. Both remigromig dose groups met the trial's primary endpoint, demonstrating non-inferiority to ranibizumab in improving best-corrected visual acuity at one year. Remigromig is an investigational therapy designed to activate the Wnt pathway.

On October 1, 2026, Roche announced new real-world findings from the VOYAGER study evaluating Vabysmo (faricimab) in diabetic macular edema, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, and retinal vein occlusion-associated macular edema. The findings highlighted treatment effectiveness, durability, and safety in routine clinical practice.

DelveInsight's Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Diabetic Macular Edema treatment.

The leading Diabetic Macular Edema Companies include EyePoint, Inc., Curacle Co., Ltd., AskGene Pharma, Inc., AiViva BioPharma, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Merck, Innovent Biologics Technology Limited, Ripple Therapeutics Pty Ltd, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., SciNeuro, EnnovaBio, Invirsa, Inc., Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Sam Chun Dang Pharm. Co. Ltd., Eclipse Life Sciences, Inc., Roche, Frontera Therapeutics, Ocugen, Shenzhen MingSight Relin Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Jemincare and others. Promising Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapies such as Ranibizumab, Avastin (Bevacizumab), Ozurdex (dexamethasone), EXN407, IBE-814 70ug, Dexamethasone nanoparticles eye drops, EYP-1901 and others.

Gain in-depth knowledge of key Diabetic Macular Edema Clinical Trials and emerging drugs @ Diabetic Macular Edema Clinical Trials Assessment

The Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Diabetic Macular Edema.

Diabetic Macular Edema Overview

Diabetic Macular Edema is the accumulation of excess fluid in the extracellular space within the retina in the macular area, typically in the inner nuclear layer, outer plexiform, Henle's fiber layer, and subretinal space. Diabetic Macular Edema is one of the significant causes of irreversible visual impairment and subsequent permanent vision loss and blindness. The symptoms of Diabetic Macular Edema often develop gradually and may initially be subtle, but they progressively interfere with daily visual tasks. Patients commonly experience blurred or distorted central vision, making it difficult to read, recognize faces, or perform detailed work. Straight lines may appear wavy (a condition known as metamorphopsia), and colors can seem faded or washed out. As the condition worsens, individuals may notice dark or empty spots (scotomas) in their central vision and increased difficulty seeing clearly in low-light conditions.

Diabetic Macular Edema Emerging Drugs Profile

EYP-1901: EyePoint, Inc.

EYP-1901 (DURAVYU) is an investigational, long-acting ophthalmic therapy being developed for retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration. It consists of vorolanib, a potent tyrosine kinase inhibitor, delivered via a bioerodible intravitreal insert (Durasert E technology) that enables sustained drug release directly into the eye. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema.

CU06-1004: Curacle Co., Ltd.

CU06-1004 is an experimental, orally administered vascular leakage blocker and endothelial dysfunction inhibitor. It stabilizes endothelial cell junctions, reducing vascular permeability and inflammation. Key therapeutic potential includes treating diabetic macular edema (DME), acute kidney injury, and enhancing anti-cancer therapy. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema.

ASKG712: AskGene Pharma, Inc.

ASKG712 is a bifunctional molecule that targets vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and Ang-2 to address specific needs in ophthalmology, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema.

AIV007: AiViva BioPharma, Inc.

AIV007 is a novel, injectable, multi-kinase inhibitor developed by AiViva BioPharma using proprietary JEL technology to treat retinal diseases like nAMD and DME. Designed for prolonged drug release (VEGFR, PDGFR, FGFR inhibition), it aims to reduce eye scarring and vascular leakage with fewer injections. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema.

Uncover critical updates on therapeutic innovations and their potential impact on patients and the healthcare industry @ Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Drivers



Advances in Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Improved Diagnostic Tools

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Barriers



Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Adherence Side Effects and Safety Concerns associated Diabetic Macular Edema

The Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment.

Diabetic Macular Edema Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetic Macular Edema Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetic Macular Edema market

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Diabetic Macular Edema Companies

EyePoint, Inc., Curacle Co., Ltd., AskGene Pharma, Inc., AiViva BioPharma, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Merck, Innovent Biologics Technology Limited, Ripple Therapeutics Pty Ltd, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., SciNeuro, EnnovaBio, Invirsa, Inc., Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Sam Chun Dang Pharm. Co. Ltd., Eclipse Life Sciences, Inc., Roche, Frontera Therapeutics, Ocugen, Shenzhen MingSight Relin Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Jemincare and others.

Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Diabetic Macular Edema Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Diabetic Macular Edema Companies- EyePoint, Inc., Curacle Co., Ltd., AskGene Pharma, Inc., AiViva BioPharma, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Merck, Innovent Biologics Technology Limited, Ripple Therapeutics Pty Ltd, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., SciNeuro, EnnovaBio, Invirsa, Inc., Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Sam Chun Dang Pharm. Co. Ltd., Eclipse Life Sciences, Inc., Roche, Frontera Therapeutics, Ocugen, Shenzhen MingSight Relin Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Jemincare and others.

Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapies- Ranibizumab, Avastin (Bevacizumab), Ozurdex (dexamethasone), EXN407, IBE-814 70ug, Dexamethasone nanoparticles eye drops, EYP-1901 and others.

Diabetic Macular Edema Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Diabetic Macular Edema Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDiabetic Macular Edema: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDiabetic Macular Edema– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)EYP-1901: EyePoint, Inc.Mid Stage Products (Phase II)CU06-1004: Curacle Co., Ltd.Early Stage Products (Phase I)ASKG712: AskGene Pharma, Inc.Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsDiabetic Macular Edema Key CompaniesDiabetic Macular Edema Key ProductsDiabetic Macular Edema Unmet NeedsDiabetic Macular Edema Market Drivers and BarriersDiabetic Macular Edema Future Perspectives and ConclusionDiabetic Macular Edema Analyst ViewsDiabetic Macular Edema Key CompaniesAppendix

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