MENAFN - GetNews)"A laptop with a chat window on a desk in a film studio"A brand gets mentioned by ChatGPT and other AI search tools when it publishes plain answers to the questions its buyers already ask, says Stockholm studio Adsome. The studio recommends one narrow topic, answers in the first sentence, named authors, mentions on other sites and a monthly check.

Stockholm, Sweden - October 23, 2026 - A brand gets mentioned by ChatGPT and other AI search tools when it publishes plain answers to the questions its buyers already ask, written in sentences a model can quote on their own. That is the advice from Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm that makes content and ads for AI search.

More shoppers now start their research in a chat window. They ask which product fits their need, how two options compare, or what something should cost. The brands named in those answers are usually the ones that have already published direct, specific answers to the same questions, on their own site and on other sites.

Adsome's advice for brands that want to show up in those answers has six steps:

1. Type your customers' real questions into ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews, and write down which brands appear today.

2. Pick one narrow topic you can own and plan 8 to 12 articles, each answering one specific question.

3. Put the direct answer in the first sentence under each heading, and back it with a number, a date or a name.

4. Give every article a named author with a linked bio page.

5. Get the brand mentioned on other independent sites. AI tools tend to cite brands that turn up across several sources.

6. Ask the same questions every month and record whether the brand appears in the answers.

The studio has published a one-minute explainer on the method, "How to get your brand mentioned by ChatGPT and AI search ".

"Most company pages bury the answer in the fourth paragraph, because they were written for a list of blue links," said Carl Ström, founder of Adsome. "A chatbot needs one clean sentence it can lift. Start with the questions your sales team hears every week and answer each one plainly. Then ask the same questions again next month and see if your name comes back."

Paid placement is a second route. ChatGPT Ads, an early advertising channel from OpenAI, can show a brand inside relevant conversations while people compare options. Because the channel is new, brands that start now have time to test different messages before it gets crowded.

Adsome combines the two routes in one service. It turns a company's existing articles, guides, PDFs and news into short films in the brand's own style. The films answer buyers' questions on YouTube, Google and in AI search, and the same films run as ads, including ChatGPT Ads. The brand's own team gives direction and approves the work. Adsome handles research, production, publishing and the monthly follow-up.

More about turning articles into films is on Adsome's articles to film page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include performance-based Meta advertising for e-commerce brands, ticket marketing for concert tours and events, and content built for search engines and AI search.