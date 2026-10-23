HAISEN Chemical Highlights DEIPA And TIPA Supply For Cement Grinding Aid Manufacturers And Industrial Buyers In Global Markets

MENAFN - GetNews)"Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry Co., Ltd."HAISEN Chemical, founded in 1993 in China, supplies DEIPA and TIPA for cement grinding aid manufacturers and industrial buyers. The company focuses on chemical manufacturing, quality management, and technical services, serving domestic and international markets.

Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China - October 23, 2026

Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., operating under the HAISEN brand, is highlighting its diethanolisopropanolamine (DEIPA) and triisopropanolamine (TIPA) product lines for industrial buyers, cement grinding aid manufacturers, concrete admixture producers, and chemical distributors seeking chemical raw materials from China. The company's focus reflects continued demand for alcohol amine products used in cement-related applications, alongside purchasing priorities such as consistent product specifications, dependable supply arrangements, technical communication, and long-term supplier relationships.

Founded in 1993, HAISEN Chemical operates in the chemical raw materials sector, with activities spanning research and development, manufacturing, trading, and technical services. Based in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, China, the company serves industrial customers in construction chemicals, cement-related applications, surfactants, textiles, printing and dyeing, and other chemical markets. Its DEIPA and TIPA product offerings form part of its broader portfolio of alcohol amines and construction chemical raw materials.

DEIPA and TIPA in Cement Grinding Aid Formulations

Diethanolisopropanolamine and triisopropanolamine are alcohol amines used in industrial chemical applications, including cement grinding aid formulations. Their roles and performance characteristics depend on the formulation, dosage, cement composition, grinding conditions, and the requirements of the finished product.

For cement grinding aid manufacturers, the selection of raw materials is an important part of formulation development. Buyers commonly evaluate chemical identity, purity, moisture content, physical properties, batch consistency, compatibility with other formulation components, packaging, and delivery arrangements before approving a supplier.

DEIPA, commonly abbreviated from diethanolisopropanolamine, is used in cement-related chemical formulations where its compatibility with other ingredients and its contribution to the intended formulation performance must be evaluated. Depending on the specific formulation and operating conditions, DEIPA may be considered in the development of grinding aids and related cement additives.

TIPA, or triisopropanolamine, is another alcohol amine used in cement and construction chemical applications. It may be selected as a formulation component based on the characteristics of the cement, the production process, the target performance of the grinding aid, and the requirements of the end user.

Although DEIPA and TIPA are both associated with cement grinding aid applications, they are distinct chemical products and should not be treated as interchangeable in every formulation. Cement additive manufacturers typically assess their individual characteristics through laboratory testing and production trials before determining the appropriate material and dosage for a particular application.

By highlighting these two product categories, HAISEN is addressing the needs of industrial customers evaluating alcohol amine suppliers for cement grinding aid production, cement additive development, and related manufacturing processes.

Purchasing Considerations for Cement Grinding Aid Manufacturers

The procurement of cement grinding aid raw materials involves more than comparing the initial price per metric ton. Industrial purchasers generally consider the relationship between product specifications, formulation performance, supply reliability, total procurement cost, and the technical support available from a supplier.

For purchasing managers, a reliable sourcing process begins with clearly defined technical requirements. Buyers may request a product specification sheet, certificate of analysis, safety data sheet, packaging details, and information about storage and transportation conditions. These documents help procurement teams assess whether a material meets internal requirements and applicable regulatory obligations.

Manufacturers evaluating a cement grinding aid supplier may also examine the supplier's production arrangements, quality management procedures, communication practices, and ability to maintain agreed specifications across successive orders. For companies operating continuous production lines, consistency between batches can be particularly important because changes in raw material characteristics may require adjustments to established formulations.

Price remains a relevant factor, but the lowest quoted price does not necessarily represent the lowest overall purchasing cost. Differences in product concentration, transport expenses, packaging, testing requirements, inventory management, and payment terms can influence the final economics of a supply agreement.

These considerations also apply to international procurement. Buyers sourcing DEIPA or TIPA from China may need to coordinate product documentation, export packaging, shipping schedules, customs requirements, and delivery arrangements. Clear communication between suppliers and purchasers can help reduce avoidable delays and support more predictable purchasing decisions.

HAISEN's established presence in the chemical industry provides the organizational context for its continued participation in the supply of construction chemical raw materials. Product selection, technical acceptance, and commercial arrangements remain matters for individual buyers to evaluate according to their specific requirements.

China DEIPA and TIPA Suppliers: Evaluating Technical and Commercial Requirements

China is an important sourcing market for a broad range of industrial chemicals and construction chemical raw materials. For international buyers comparing a China DEIPA manufacturer or TIPA supplier with alternative sources, supplier assessment typically involves both technical qualification and commercial due diligence.

Technical evaluation may include confirming the chemical name, product identification, applicable specification limits, analytical methods, and compatibility with the intended production process. Depending on the purchasing arrangement, customers may also request representative samples for laboratory testing before proceeding with a larger order.

Commercial evaluation may cover minimum order quantities, standard packaging, available shipping options, lead times, payment conditions, and procedures for addressing nonconforming products. Buyers serving multiple production facilities may additionally consider whether the supplier can accommodate their inventory planning and procurement schedules.

For cement grinding aid manufacturers, it is important to establish the intended application before finalizing a purchase. Formulation requirements can vary by cement type, grinding equipment, process conditions, and desired finished-product properties. A raw material that performs satisfactorily in one formulation may require different testing or dosage adjustments in another.

Consequently, purchasing decisions are best supported by documented specifications and application-specific validation rather than broad claims about universal performance. Both DEIPA and TIPA should be assessed against the requirements of the individual manufacturer and the technical objectives of the formulation.

For distributors and importers, product traceability and documentation are additional considerations. Maintaining accurate product identification and shipment records can support downstream customer service, inventory control, and compliance with applicable chemical handling and transport requirements.

HAISEN's product portfolio includes alcohol amines and other chemical raw materials used across industrial markets. The company's established chemical industry operations provide a basis for discussions with buyers seeking information about product specifications, purchasing arrangements, and potential supply cooperation.

Manufacturing, Process Control, and Quality Management

Manufacturing consistency is a central consideration in industrial chemical procurement. Differences in raw material quality, process conditions, storage, and handling can affect whether a product meets a customer's specified requirements.

According to company-provided information, Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. operates a production base in Yuanshi County, Shijiazhuang, with four production workshops and a Distributed Control System (DCS) used to support automated process management. Standardized process controls can help manufacturers monitor production parameters and maintain repeatable operating procedures.

The company also reports maintaining a professional research and development team and collaborating with external industry experts and consultants. These activities form part of its approach to product development, technical improvement, and industrial chemical applications.

HAISEN reports certifications for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001. Buyers requiring certified management systems should confirm the current status, scope, issuing organization, and validity of the relevant certificates during supplier qualification. This verification is particularly important when purchasing policies specify particular standards or documentation requirements.

For customers considering DEIPA or TIPA, a practical qualification process may include reviewing available technical documentation, confirming the proposed specification, testing samples, agreeing on acceptance criteria, and establishing a process for managing quality-related questions. These steps can help align supplier capabilities with the purchasing company's operational and compliance requirements.

Quality assurance also extends beyond manufacturing. Appropriate packaging, storage, transportation, labeling, and safety documentation are important parts of the supply process. Buyers should follow the product's safety data sheet and applicable local requirements when handling and storing chemical materials.

International Supply and Customer Communication

HAISEN serves customers in China and international markets. Company-provided information identifies Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Vietnam, and India among the destinations for its exported products.

International chemical procurement requires coordination among manufacturers, distributors, logistics providers, customs representatives, and end users. Clear product descriptions and consistent documentation can help ensure that all parties understand the material being purchased and the conditions under which it should be handled.

For buyers seeking a DEIPA manufacturer in China or a TIPA supplier for cement grinding aid applications, initial discussions commonly address the intended use, required specification, estimated purchasing volume, packaging preference, destination market, and expected delivery schedule. Providing these details early can help suppliers determine whether their product offering and commercial arrangements align with the buyer's requirements.

Technical communication is equally important when a customer is evaluating a new raw material or changing an established source. Differences in product characteristics may influence formulation performance, so customers should validate any proposed substitution through appropriate laboratory and production testing.

HAISEN's business activities include chemical research and development, production, trading, and technical services. Its product portfolio spans construction chemical raw materials and surfactants, enabling the company to participate in purchasing discussions across several industrial sectors.

Supporting Informed Purchasing Decisions

The market for cement grinding aid raw materials brings together chemical manufacturers, cement producers, formulation specialists, distributors, and procurement teams with different operational priorities. While product price and availability influence purchasing decisions, long-term supplier assessment also depends on technical suitability, quality documentation, communication, and the ability to meet agreed commercial requirements.

DEIPA and TIPA remain separate product categories with distinct chemical identities and application considerations. Buyers should review the available specifications and safety documentation for each material and conduct application-specific testing before incorporating a product into a production process.

For manufacturers planning to qualify a new cement grinding aid raw material supplier, a structured evaluation process can provide a clearer basis for comparison. This may include technical document review, sample testing, verification of quality management credentials, commercial quotation assessment, and agreement on delivery and acceptance procedures.

Through its HAISEN brand, Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. continues to participate in the industrial chemical raw materials market, including alcohol amines used in cement-related applications. The company welcomes business inquiries concerning product specifications, technical documentation, packaging, and potential supply arrangements.

About The Company

Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., established in 1993, is a China-based chemical enterprise operating under the HAISEN brand. The company engages in chemical raw material research and development, manufacturing, trading, and technical services for construction chemicals, cement-related applications, surfactants, and other industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes alcohol amines such as DEIPA and TIPA, alongside other chemical raw materials for industrial use. HAISEN's mission is to develop practical chemical solutions through technical innovation, manufacturing process control, quality management, and long-term cooperation with customers in domestic and international markets.