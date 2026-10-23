Guangling Highlights Industrial Vibration Motor Specifications For Purchasing And Supplier Selection

MENAFN - GetNews)"ZHEJIANG GUANGLING VIBRATING TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD"Guangling highlights key purchasing considerations for industrial vibration motors, combining MV series specifications with guidance on power supply, mounting compatibility and replacement selection. Its range includes three-phase, single-phase and DC models for industrial machinery. Buyers can compare model-specific data and confirm installation requirements before requesting a quotation.

WENLING, China, October 23, 2026 - Guangling, a manufacturer of industrial vibration motors and concrete vibrators, is highlighting the specification checks that equipment buyers need when comparing suppliers or replacing installed motors. Its October technical guidance addresses motor integration and mounting requirements, while its published MV series tables provide model-level figures for power, centrifugal force and weight.

For manufacturers purchasing an industrial vibration motor for conveying, bin activation, mixing or related machinery, these details help turn a broad inquiry into a defined equipment requirement. Guangling's industrial vibration motor range includes multiple pole configurations, single-phase products and direct-current options, allowing buyers to compare alternatives against their actual installation.

The purchasing priority is a documented match between the motor and the machine. Confirming that match before ordering can help avoid unsuitable substitutions, unexpected mounting changes and incomplete electrical specifications.

Guangling Industrial Vibration Motor Data Makes Model Comparisons More Specific

The MV standard series vibration motor portfolio provides a useful starting point for equipment designers reviewing different configurations. Three published models illustrate why a shared model-number element should not be treated as evidence of interchangeability.

MV200/3: 2 poles; 220/380V; input power of 0.18 kW; centrifugal force of 2.0 kN; weight of 6.3 kg.

MV200/15: 4 poles; 220/380V; input power of 0.16 kW; centrifugal force of 2.0 kN; weight of 12.8 kg.

MV200/1: 6 poles; 220/380V; input power of 0.18 kW; centrifugal force of 1.8 kN; weight of 21.0 kg.

Figures are reproduced from Guangling's published series tables; confirm the selected configuration and current drawing before ordering.

The comparison shows that MV200/3 and MV200/1 share a listed input power of 0.18 kW but have different published force and weight values. MV200/3 and MV200/15 share a listed force of 2.0 kN while differing in pole count and weight. Neither power nor force alone establishes whether a motor is suitable for a particular machine.

For buyers, the practical next step is to compare the exact model's operating data and dimensional drawing with the equipment specification. Retaining the full model suffix in quotations and purchase orders helps keep those comparisons clear.

Matching Power Supply to the Proposed Motor

A three phase vibration motor inquiry should specify supply voltage and frequency alongside the required mechanical output. Guangling's industrial portfolio includes 2-, 4-, 6- and 8-pole three-phase series, with model listings covering different operating speeds and electrical configurations.

For a 380V vibrator motor purchase, the buyer should confirm the selected unit's connection requirements and rated data. A catalogue reference to 220/380V does not remove the need to check the motor nameplate, wiring instructions and actual site supply. The quotation should identify the configuration being supplied so that engineering and purchasing teams review the same specification.

Where the equipment uses single-phase power, Guangling's single phase vibration motor series includes 220V, 2-pole products. Its DC vibrator motor series lists 12V and 24V options. Buyers should review current demand, duty conditions and any control equipment against the exact model, particularly when integrating a motor into a machine with a limited electrical supply.

October Guidance Brings Installation Into the Purchasing Discussion

Guangling's October 9, 2026 article on DC motor integration discusses mounting location, electrical connections and maintenance access as parts of equipment design. Its October 23 article on external vibrator ordering emphasizes mounting dimensions and the supporting structure.

These topics also help frame industrial vibration motor inquiries. A replacement motor needs sufficient installation space, compatible fixing points and access for wiring and inspection. Photographs can explain the setting, while a dimensioned drawing provides a more precise basis for reviewing physical fit.

For a bin activation application, an inquiry should describe the material, discharge problem, mounting position and operating schedule. For a replacement, it should include the existing nameplate and identify changes to the machine or its loading. These details allow candidate models to be reviewed against the current application rather than an outdated purchasing description.

Manufacturing Milestones Provide Context for Supplier Evaluation

Guangling's published company history records industrial vibration motor development in 2012 and MV series development in 2016. It also reports qualification as an XCMG supplier in 2021, with supply contracts involving concrete, maintenance and mining equipment subsidiaries. In 2023, the company recorded completion of a new factory building and qualification as a Zoomlion Group supplier.

For prospective customers, this history provides context for evaluating a manufacturer serving machinery applications. The current order still needs its own approved model, inspection requirements and delivery terms. Buyers comparing an electric vibrator motor supplier should request documentation that applies to the actual product being quoted and retain it with the purchasing record.

When ordering several configurations, buyers should separate each model and quantity in the quotation schedule. Agree which drawings require approval, what inspection records are needed and how proposed substitutions will be handled. For a new machine, confirm whether sample evaluation is required before a production order. This connects supplier comparison with the buyer's acceptance process and makes the total purchasing commitment clearer than a unit-price comparison alone.

Questions to Resolve Before Approving an Order

What information supports a useful quotation? Provide the application, material being handled, required operating output, available power supply, installation drawing and duty conditions. Add quantity, destination requirements and delivery expectations so that technical suitability and commercial terms can be reviewed together.

Can another model replace the installed motor? Compare the proposed replacement's electrical ratings, pole count, centrifugal force, weight and mounting dimensions. If the original model is unavailable, document the proposed differences and obtain equipment-design approval before accepting a substitution.

What changes for specialized applications? Guangling lists an explosion proof vibration motor category with an aluminum-alloy MVD model. Buyers specifying this category should verify the exact product marking and applicable certification against the installation requirements. Concrete compaction equipment may instead require a high frequency external concrete vibrator, which belongs to a separate product family and should be evaluated for that application.

Review the Guangling Range and Request a Model Specific Quotation

Buyers considering Guangling industrial vibration motor products can begin with the relevant MV, single-phase or DC series and narrow the options using the machine's electrical and mechanical requirements. Review the published model tables, prepare the equipment drawing and request the selected unit's current datasheet and installation information with the quotation.

Before placing repeat orders, keep the approved model designation, drawing revision and agreed operating parameters together. This gives purchasing, production and maintenance teams a consistent reference when equipment requirements change.

Reviewing these records before reordering also helps distinguish a routine replenishment from a purchase that needs another technical assessment.

About Guangling

Guangling is the brand of Zhejiang Guangling Vibrating Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer based in Wenling, Zhejiang, China. The company develops and supplies industrial vibration motors and concrete vibrators for equipment manufacturers and industrial users. Its industrial product range includes the MV standard series, single-phase, direct-current, micro and explosion-proof categories. Guangling's published applications include mining, conveying, mixing stations, construction machinery and bin activation. The company also offers customization for special voltage and frequency requirements, with product selection based on the specifications of the intended equipment.