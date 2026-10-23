Leading Green Card Lawyer In San Diego, CA, Builds Trusted, Long-Term Relationships With Clients

San Diego, CA - October 23, 2026 - Many clients of Feldman Feldman & Associates, PC return to the firm for more than one immigration matter over the years, a pattern the firm attributes to the long-term relationships it builds with the families and professionals it represents over time. Founded in 2009 by Jason Feldman and his mother, Lynne Feldman, the firm has represented immigrants pursuing permanent residency and citizenship across San Diego and the surrounding region.

"They are not just my lawyers, they are my trusted advisors," is feedback Jason Feldman hears often from clients who return for multiple cases over the years. As a green card lawyer in San Diego, CA, Feldman says building that kind of trust starts with treating each case as more than a file number, and staying available as circumstances change.

Among the firm's most common matters are cases involving marriage-based petitions, where couples seek to establish permanent residency for a foreign spouse. Working as a marriage green card attorney in San Diego, CA, Feldman helps couples prepare thorough documentation and prepare for interviews, aiming to reduce delays and avoid unnecessary requests for evidence along the way.

Once permanent residency is secured, many clients return to the firm years later when they become eligible to naturalize. As a citizenship lawyer in San Diego, CA, Feldman finds particular satisfaction in guiding clients through this final step of their journey toward full U.S. citizenship and the rights that come with it.

"They achieved what others said was impossible," is a comment the firm has heard from clients whose cases involved unusual complications. Feldman, a naturalization attorney in San Diego, CA, and his team credit the firm's track record to careful preparation and honest assessments of each client's options from the very start.

Feldman Feldman & Associates, PC invites individuals and families throughout San Diego to reach out for guidance on green card and citizenship matters. To schedule a consultation, visit .

About Feldman Feldman & Associates, PC

Feldman Feldman & Associates, PC is a San Diego-based immigration law firm founded in 2009 by attorneys Jason Feldman and Lynne Feldman. The firm represents individuals, families and businesses through a wide range of immigration matters, including family-based petitions, citizenship, employment-based green cards and investor and work visas. Its mission is to guide clients through the U.S. immigration system with clarity, honesty and personal attention at every stage of the process. More information is available at.