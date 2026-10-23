Ascend Cleaning Passes 1,000 Homes Cleaned In Bid To Become The Best Cleaning Service In Los Angeles

MENAFN - GetNews) "Ascend Cleaning press release: 1,000+ homes cleaned across Los Angeles."Ascend Cleaning, a locally owned house cleaning company, has cleaned more than 1,000 homes as it works to become the best cleaning service in Los Angeles, serving Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Larchmont, Santa Monica, Westwood and all other cities in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, California - October 23, 2026 - Ascend Cleaning, a locally owned house cleaning company working to become the best cleaning service in Los Angeles, has cleaned more than 1,000 homes across the city. The company arranges residential cleaning with vetted independent cleaners and holds a 4.9-star Google rating from [220+] client reviews.

The milestone covers standard and recurring visits, deep cleaning, and move-in and move-out cleaning for houses and apartments. Ascend serves households throughout Los Angeles, including Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Larchmont, Santa Monica and Westwood.

"Reaching 1,000 homes tells us that Los Angeles residents want a cleaning company that is local, communicates clearly and shows up prepared," said Asher Sanders, manager of Ascend Cleaning. "Our goal is to be the best cleaning service in Los Angeles, and we measure that one home at a time: experienced cleaners, a clear plan before every visit, and a quick response if anything is missed."

Ascend works only with cleaners who have previous cleaning experience and strong client reviews. Before each appointment, clients share the home's condition, access instructions and priority rooms, so the assigned cleaner arrives with a defined scope of work. The company publishes a room-by-room cleaning checklist and lists its pricing online, so clients can review what each service includes before they book.

Ascend's services are used by renters and homeowners preparing for a move and by households on weekly or biweekly cleaning schedules. Client reviews on Google, Yelp and Thumbtack frequently cite punctuality, attention to detail and communication with the company's coordination team.

For move-out cleaning, Ascend advises clients to compare the agreed tasks with their landlord's requirements before the visit, and it notes that a cleaning appointment does not guarantee a security deposit decision. The company also publishes a guide that explains how clients can prepare a home before a cleaning visit.

Ascend works with Los Angeles real estate agents through a realtor partnership program that helps prepare listings and rental units for showings and move-outs. In addition, Ascend publishes Los Angeles housing news on its website for residents, renters and agents following the local market.

"We are from Los Angeles, and we are not a national chain," Sanders said. "Whether a client lives in a Westwood apartment, a Larchmont bungalow or a family home in Beverly Hills, they should know exactly what is being cleaned and who to call with a question."

Ascend accepts bookings online and by phone or text. Information about its cleaning services in Los Angeles, including service descriptions and the full cleaning checklist, is available on the company's website.

About Ascend Cleaning

Ascend Cleaning is a Los Angeles house cleaning company that arranges standard, recurring, deep, and move-in and move-out cleaning with vetted independent cleaners. Founded in 2025, the locally owned company is led by owner Asher Sanders and serves houses, apartments, and businesses throughout Los Angeles. [Its mission is to give Los Angeles residents dependable, detail-oriented cleaning backed by experienced cleaners and clear communication.]

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