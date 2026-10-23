Abmont Realty Group Relocates Eagle Office Amid Continued Industry Recognition

MENAFN - GetNews) Abmont Realty Group has relocated its Eagle, Idaho, office while continuing to serve buyers, sellers and relocating families throughout the Treasure Valley, following several years of industry recognition.

EAGLE, Idaho, US - October 23, 2026 - Abmont Realty Group, a real estate team affiliated with Amherst Madison, has relocated its office to 500 E Shore Drive, Suite 218, in Eagle, Idaho. The move provides a new location for the team to meet with clients and support its real estate operations across the Treasure Valley. The team's phone number remains unchanged.

Led by Associate Broker Denise Abmont and co-owner Joe Abmont, the team comprises approximately 10 agents serving buyers, sellers and relocating families throughout Eagle, Boise, Meridian, Star, Kuna, Nampa and Caldwell. Its areas of focus include luxury residential properties, relocation services and buyer representation.

The office relocation comes during a period of industry recognition for the team. According to information provided by Abmont Realty Group, the team was named the number-one team in Eagle, Idaho, for 2026 by RealTrends. It has also been included in RealTrends America's Best annually from 2021 through 2026 and named to the Real Producers Top 25 in Boise for 2025 and 2026.

Additionally, Abmont Realty Group received BusinessRate's Best Real Estate Agency recognition in Eagle for 2026. Denise and Joe Abmont were featured in Boise Real Producers magazine in 2026, which recognizes real estate professionals in the Treasure Valley.

The team reports having completed more than 700 home sales, representing over $400 million in total sales, and has received more than 250 five-star reviews.

The new office is intended to provide a local meeting point for clients navigating real estate decisions, whether they are purchasing a first home, selling an existing property, exploring luxury real estate or relocating to Idaho. The Treasure Valley includes communities with different housing options, commuting considerations and neighborhood characteristics, making local market knowledge relevant to both buyers and sellers.

“Eagle has been home base for our team from the start, and this office gives us more room to meet with clients and support our agents,” said Denise Abmont, Associate Broker at Abmont Realty Group.“Whether someone is selling a longtime family home or moving to Idaho for the first time, we want them to have a local team that knows these neighborhoods street by street.”

The team will continue operating under the Abmont Realty Group name at its new Eagle location.

About Abmont Realty Group

Abmont Realty Group is a real estate team affiliated with Amherst Madison and based in Eagle, Idaho. Led by Associate Broker Denise Abmont and co-owner Joe Abmont, the team serves buyers, sellers and relocating families throughout the Treasure Valley. Its areas of focus include residential real estate, luxury homes, relocation and buyer representation.

@abmontrealtygroup