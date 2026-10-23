MENAFN - GetNews)"Rancho Pool Service logo"Lomita-based Rancho Pool Service, part of Cabana Pools, had 432 properties on its weekly routes on October 23, 2026: more than 400 South Bay pools every week, from Rancho Palos Verdes to Torrance and Redondo Beach.

Lomita, California, US - October 23, 2026 - Rancho Pool Service, a pool service company in Lomita, California, and part of Cabana Pools, visits more than 400 South Bay pools every week, according to its route records for October 23, 2026.

On that date the company's recurring weekly routes held 432 properties for 426 customers. The count has stayed above 400 through the summer and fall: every daily route record from June 25 to October 23, 2026, a span of 121 days, shows between 424 and 432 properties.

Where the routes run

The routes cover the Palos Verdes Peninsula, the beach cities and the inland South Bay. On October 23, 2026, the properties on Rancho's weekly routes were located in these cities:



Rancho Palos Verdes: 113

Palos Verdes Estates: 61

Torrance: 58

Redondo Beach: 42

Rolling Hills Estates: 31

San Pedro: 29

Manhattan Beach: 28

Rolling Hills: 12

Harbor City: 9

Hermosa Beach: 8

Lomita: 7

Palos Verdes Peninsula addresses: 6

Los Angeles addresses: 6

Carson: 4

Gardena: 4

Hawthorne: 4

El Segundo: 3

Inglewood: 3

Wilmington: 3 Lawndale: 1



Some definitions of the South Bay leave out Inglewood and addresses listed only as Los Angeles. Without those nine properties, the weekly count is 423, so the figure of more than 400 South Bay pools holds under the narrower definition as well.

How the figure was counted

The count comes from the company's route system, which records every property assigned to a recurring weekly service route. Each property is counted once, whether the stop is a pool, a spa or both, and each is serviced on a weekly schedule. Properties with one-time repair or cleaning visits are not part of the count. The figure is a snapshot of a single day, October 23, 2026, and the 121-day range shows how much it moves as customers start and stop service.

Why the number is being published

Online profiles of Rancho Pool Service give weekly pool counts that differ from each other and from the company's current records. This announcement states the current figure, its date and how it was counted, so that customers, neighbors and anyone comparing local pool services can check one dated number.

About Rancho Pool Service

Rancho Pool Service is a pool service company based at 26359 Western Avenue in Lomita, California. Its technicians service pools on weekly routes across the South Bay and the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Rancho became part of Cabana Pools when Cabana announced its acquisition of the company in June 2025. More information about the company and its weekly pool service is available at ranchopools.

About Cabana Pools

Cabana Pools is a pool service company headquartered in San Diego, California, that operates local pool service brands in California, including Rancho Pool Service in the Los Angeles area.