We Care For Humanity Brings 2026 Global Santa Initiative To The Wellspring Homeless Facility In Stockport, UK

MENAFN - GetNews) During the outreach event on October 14, 2026, WCH donated thermal vests and socks alongside community leaders, taking an extensive tour of The Wellspring's 24/7 facilities, kitchen, medical room, and pantry to honor the center's relentless support for individuals facing homelessness.

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STOCKPORT, UNITED KINGDOM - October 23, 2026 - As part of its international relief efforts, We Care for Humanity (WCH) 2026 Global Santa United Kingdom initiative to The Wellspring in Stockport. Led by Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder and President of WCH, the delegation delivered crucial winter clothing donations-including thermal vests and two pairs of durable socks for both men and women-to assist individuals facing hardship during the cold season.

Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria)

The initiative brought together notable advocates and local community leaders, including:



Maureen Brindle, WCH Literary Arts Ambassador

Hon. Councillor Wendy Meikle of Stockport Magic Dave, who provided festive entertainment and uplifting moments for beneficiaries

During the visit, the facility's management team guided the delegation on a comprehensive tour of The Wellspring. The delegation visited key operational areas, including the food pantry, support rooms, and the dedicated medical facility, witnessing firsthand how the center delivers compassionate, non-judgmental care. WCH representatives spent meaningful time interacting with the selfless kitchen staff, chefs, and volunteers who prepare daily hot meals and maintain an open-door policy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, no questions asked. Queen Maria and her delegation lauded the center's exceptional standard of dignity, comfort, and care provided to every individual who walks through its doors.

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international non-profit organization in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). WCH promotes global peace, health, education, and humanitarian relief for underprivileged communities worldwide, focusing on fostering social transformation, international diplomacy, and direct aid programs to empower marginalized populations across the globe.

About The Wellspring

The Wellspring is a resource center and charity based in Stockport, dedicated to supporting individuals who are homeless or at risk of losing their home. Operating 365 days a year, The Wellspring provides practical resources, hot meals, medical support, shower facilities, and tailored guidance aimed at rebuilding lives with dignity and respect.