Core Medical Center Spotlights Sports Chiropractic In Blue Springs, MO, As Fall Seasons Peak

MENAFN - GetNews)"A practitioner at Core Medical Center provides specialized sports chiropractic in Blue Springs, MO, helping an athlete recover from injury, optimize joint function, and safely return to competition."Core Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri, is highlighting its sports chiropractic program as fall seasons peak. Led by founder and chiropractor Dr. Patrick Goldsworthy, D.C., the program combines a full movement and orthopedic evaluation, targeted adjustments, soft-tissue therapy and progressive rehab, coordinated with on-site physical therapy so athletes and active adults can follow one plan from evaluation to return to sport.

BLUE SPRINGS, MO - October 23, 2026 - Core Medical Center, an integrated chiropractic, physical therapy, and rehabilitation clinic, is highlighting its program for sports chiropractic in Blue Springs, MO, as fall seasons reach their busiest stretch. Led by founder and chiropractor Dr. Patrick Goldsworthy, D.C., the program combines targeted joint adjustments, soft-tissue therapy, and movement-based rehab under one roof. Because care is coordinated with the clinic's on-site physical therapy team, athletes, weekend runners, and active workers can address in-season injuries without moving between separate offices. The program is also available at the clinic's Overland Park, Kansas, location.

A Crowded Season for Local Athletes

Mid-fall is one of the busiest points on the local sports calendar. Football and soccer are in full swing, cross-country runners are heading into their final meets, and many adults are training for fall road races. At the same time, plenty of athletes are starting the shift indoors to weight rooms and winter conditioning.

That overlap tends to show up in the clinic. Weeks of back-to-back practices, games, and long runs can leave little room for recovery, and a minor ache that was easy to ignore in August can turn into a nagging problem by late October. Shoulder strains, elbow pain, knee and ankle injuries, low-back pain, and repetitive-strain issues from overtraining are among the concerns that often bring active patients in.

For many families in Blue Springs and eastern Jackson County, the question is less about whether to get help and more about where to start. Some want a conservative, non-surgical option before considering more involved care. Others have already tried rest alone and found that symptoms return as soon as training ramps back up.

How the Program Works

Sports chiropractic at Core Medical Center begins with a full evaluation. The care team reviews the patient's history, conducts a movement and orthopedic exam, and looks at how the athlete loads the injured area during the activities that matter to them, whether that means sprinting, lifting, cutting on a soccer field, or getting through a physically demanding shift at work.

The approach treats the athlete as a whole system. Rather than focusing only on the spot that hurts, the team also looks at the movement patterns that may be contributing to it. Depending on the evaluation, a care plan may include:



Targeted adjustments to the spine, hips, shoulders and extremities to support healthy joint motion

Soft-tissue therapy for tight, overloaded, or irritated muscles and tendons

Corrective movement work that may help retrain how the body handles stress

Progressive loading to gradually rebuild strength and tolerance

A return-to-sport plan with clear milestones, so athletes and parents know what each phase involves At-home exercises that help protect progress between visits

When appropriate, treatment can begin the same day as the evaluation. Results vary by person and by injury, and the team adjusts each plan as the patient progresses.

“This time of year, we see a lot of athletes who have been playing through something for weeks,” said Dr. Patrick Goldsworthy, D.C., founder and chiropractor at Core Medical Center.“A runner's knee or a soccer player's ankle usually doesn't hurt for just one reason. We want to understand how they move, why that area is taking the stress, and what it will take to get them back to their sport safely. Then we give them a plan they can actually follow.”

Coordinated Care Under One Roof

What sets the program apart is coordination. Chiropractic care for athletes at Core Medical Center connects directly to the clinic's sports and athletic rehab and physical therapy services, which are led by a fellowship-trained physical therapist. A board-certified physician is also on staff, so cases that call for a medical opinion can be reviewed in-house instead of starting over at another office.

Goldsworthy, who has diplomate-level training in orthopedics, leads the sports chiropractic program. The same integrated model is behind the clinic's chronic back pain treatment in Blue Springs, M, which brings chiropractic, rehabilitation, and medical providers together around a single plan.

“Having chiropractic, physical therapy, and medical care in the same building changes the experience for patients,” Goldsworthy said.“Nobody has to repeat their whole story to three different offices, and we can talk with each other about what's working. For a family juggling practice schedules, or someone who needs to stay on the job, that kind of convenience matters.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Core Medical Center is accepting new patients, and same-week appointments are typically available. Athletes, parents, and active adults interested in Sports Chiropractic in Blue Springs, M can schedule a consultation through the clinic's website or by calling the Blue Springs office. The first visit includes the full evaluation, along with a conversation about the recommended plan and expected timeline. Patients with questions about insurance can ask the front desk when booking.

The clinic serves Blue Springs and surrounding communities in eastern Jackson County, as well as patients on the Kansas side of the metro through its Overland Park office.

About Core Medical Center

Core Medical Center is an integrated chiropractic, physical therapy, and rehabilitation clinic located in Blue Springs, Missouri, with a second location in Overland Park, Kansas. Founded by Dr. Patrick Goldsworthy, D.C., the practice offers chiropractic and sports chiropractic care, physical therapy, pain management, injury rehabilitation, and occupational health services, including care for work-related and auto injuries. Core Medical Center is committed to providing patients in Blue Springs and surrounding areas with coordinated, non-surgical treatment options for back pain, joint injuries, and sports-related conditions, with chiropractors, physical therapists, and medical providers working together under one roof.