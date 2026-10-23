Website Monitoring Users Can Now Find Pages To Track By Describing Them

VANCOUVER, B.C. - October 23, 2026 - Visualping, the website change detection platform used by more than 2 million people and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies, has launched Discovery, a feature that finds web pages to monitor from a plain-language description. Discovery is available now on every Visualping plan, including free.

Users describe what they want to keep an eye on, such as food recall announcements in the US and Canada or pricing pages of major SEO software companies, and Discovery searches the web and suggests up to five pages to monitor. Each suggestion comes with the page title, a one-line reason it fits the request, and a link. Users start monitoring the pages they want in one click.

Until now, setting up website monitoring started with a URL. People who began with a topic first had to work out which organizations publish the information, find the right page on each site, and check that the page actually updates. Discovery does that research step for them.

Visualping loads every suggested page before showing it, so pages that fail to load are dropped from the list, and pages a workspace already monitors are skipped.

Users can ask for more suggestions with the "Find more pages" feature, which uses the pages they selected as examples, or click "Find similar" next to a page they already monitor to find others like it. Any web addresses typed into the request are included in the results alongside the AI suggestions.

"Most people know what they want to watch before they know where it lives online," said Matthew Fane, Head of Product at Visualping. "Discovery lets them start from the topic. You describe what matters to you, and Visualping finds the pages and keeps watch on them."

Discovery is live now in the Visualping monitor creator at . Users open it from the arrow next to the Start monitoring button or from the Discovery tab in the creator. No setup is required.

Monitors started from Discovery count toward a plan's page limit and use checks on their regular schedule, the same as any other monitor.

About Visualping

Visualping is the world's most trusted website change monitoring platform, helping over 2 million users and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies track the web changes that matter most, from competitor pricing and regulatory updates to job postings and product launches.